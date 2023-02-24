HamberMenu
Son Of A Gun, Blazing Bay, Juliette and Arc De Triomphe excel

February 24, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Son Of A Gun, Blazing Bay, Juliette and Arc De Triomphe excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb. 24).

Inner sand:

1200m: White Rose (P. Trevor) 1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Synthesis (Shinde) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1600m: Stellar Gold (Darshan), Rule Of Law (Bhawani S) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Former started six lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

1000m: Son Of A Gun (Mustakim Alam) 1-11, 600/41. An excellent display. High Opinion (Srinath) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit, one to note.

1200m: Fair Counsel (rb), One So Wonderful (Salman K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former pleased. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Zuri (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Impressed. Sea Blush (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Blazing Bay (Bhawani S) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A fine display. Hoping Cloud (Mohit S) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Prince Abbess (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved with plenty in hand.

1400m: Juliette (Bhawani S) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved nicely. Shabelle (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

1600m: La Reina (Shinde) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Arc De Triomphe (B. Paswan), Dyf (P. Trevor) 1-56, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

