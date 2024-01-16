Son Of A Gun and Rasputin show out

January 16, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Mumbai:

Son Of A Gun and Rasputin showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Prince O’ War (M.S. Deora) 41. Easy. Mojito (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Storm Cloud (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Urged. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/38, Moved attractively.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Joaquin (Srinath) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Moved freely. Rasputin (Hamir), Dexa (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/54, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level. Christophany (Hamir), King Marco (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Ashwa Magadheera (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed.

1400m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 1-38, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Moved freely.

Noted on Jan. 15. — Inner sand:

600m: Prince O’ War (M.S. Deora) 40. Easy. Volare (P. Shinde), Celestina (Mosin) 40. Pair level. Silver Spring (Saba) 40. Easy. Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Star Impact (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (S. Chinoy) 56, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Commandment (P. Shinde), Kingsland (Mosin) 55, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Battista (Prasad) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Running Star (S.J. Sunil), Divine Hope (V. Bunde) 53, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Urged in the last part. The Protector (Merchant) 1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Stretched out well. Ashwa Yudhvir (Merchant) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings. Serrano (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Wild Hammer (Aniket) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Urged.

Race track: 600m: Wild Child (Parmar), Ready To Rumble (Dhebe) 39. Pair moved together freely. Raise The Stakes (Parmar), Khaleesi (rb) 36. Both moved neck and neck freely. Helsinki (app) 36. Moved freely.

1000m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-9, 600/40. Moved well. Definitely (Nazil), Rodri (Shahrukh) 1-2, 600/35. Former finished a distance ahead. Alaricus (Mustakim), Bombay (H.G. Rathod) and Star Of Asia (Aniket) 1-4, 600/37. First and second names were urged and ended level while the last name finished a distance behind. Darwin (Bhawani) 1-4, 600/36. Worked well. Tech Titan (rb) 1-8, 600/38. Worked freely. Versace (T. Atul), Sachiko (Bhawani) 1-7, 600/37. Pair moved level freely. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-2, 600/35. Urged. Verdandi (Prasad) 1-4, 600/36. Urged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.