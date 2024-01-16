GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Son Of A Gun and Rasputin show out

January 16, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Mumbai:

Son Of A Gun and Rasputin showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Prince O’ War (M.S. Deora) 41. Easy. Mojito (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Storm Cloud (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Urged. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/38, Moved attractively.

1000m: Joaquin (Srinath) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Moved freely. Rasputin (Hamir), Dexa (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/54, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level. Christophany (Hamir), King Marco (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Ashwa Magadheera (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed.

1400m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 1-38, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Moved freely.

Noted on Jan. 15. — Inner sand:

600m: Prince O’ War (M.S. Deora) 40. Easy. Volare (P. Shinde), Celestina (Mosin) 40. Pair level. Silver Spring (Saba) 40. Easy. Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Star Impact (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (S. Chinoy) 56, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Commandment (P. Shinde), Kingsland (Mosin) 55, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Battista (Prasad) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Running Star (S.J. Sunil), Divine Hope (V. Bunde) 53, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Urged in the last part. The Protector (Merchant) 1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Stretched out well. Ashwa Yudhvir (Merchant) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings. Serrano (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Wild Hammer (Aniket) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Urged.

Race track: 600m: Wild Child (Parmar), Ready To Rumble (Dhebe) 39. Pair moved together freely. Raise The Stakes (Parmar), Khaleesi (rb) 36. Both moved neck and neck freely. Helsinki (app) 36. Moved freely.

1000m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-9, 600/40. Moved well. Definitely (Nazil), Rodri (Shahrukh) 1-2, 600/35. Former finished a distance ahead. Alaricus (Mustakim), Bombay (H.G. Rathod) and Star Of Asia (Aniket) 1-4, 600/37. First and second names were urged and ended level while the last name finished a distance behind. Darwin (Bhawani) 1-4, 600/36. Worked well. Tech Titan (rb) 1-8, 600/38. Worked freely. Versace (T. Atul), Sachiko (Bhawani) 1-7, 600/37. Pair moved level freely. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-2, 600/35. Urged. Verdandi (Prasad) 1-4, 600/36. Urged.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.