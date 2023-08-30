Son Of A Gun and Fighton impress

Son Of A Gun and Fighton impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug 30) morning.
Inner sand:
600m: Spiritual Rock (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Mighty Wings (Shahrukh) 41. Easy. Misty (Nazil) 40. Moved freely. Serrano (Parmar), Decacorn (Dhebe) 37. They moved impressively. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 38. Moved freely. Smart Choice (rb) 38. Moved well.
800m: Fighton (Parmar) 50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Excelled. Moonshot (Dhebe), India Strong (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Both pleased. The Godfather (Trevor), Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Midsummer Star (R. Ajinkya), Toscana (Dashrath) 54, 600/41. They ended level. Divine Intuition (app), Marmaris (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and finished level. House Of Lords (Aniket) 53, 600/41. Worked freely. The General (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Good. Nashvegas (S. Kamble) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Generosity (Trevor) 57, 600/42. Easy. Taimur (Bhawani) 54 600/40. Moved freely.
1000m: Willy Wonkaa (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pressed. Golden Neil (S. Chinoy), Fidato (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pair impressed. Yawar (Mustakim) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed. Pride’s Angel (Saba), Rue St Honore (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior. Rubik Star (Prasad) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely. Star Gallery (Peter) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.
1200m: King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-28, 600/43. Easy. The Protector (Aniket), Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level.
1400m: Democracy (C. Umesh), Sunburst (N. Bhosale) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Ahead Of My Time (Trevor) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Supernatural (Trevor), Souza (Chouhan) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/55, 600/41. Former started six lengths behind and easily finished level.
Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Cascade (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Impressed. Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.
