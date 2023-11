Son Of A Gun and Exotic Queen catch the eye

November 15, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Pune:

Son Of A Gun and Exotic Queen caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 15) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Wild Hammer (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Worked well. Flying Scotsman (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Ameerah (R. Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Shaped well. Regency Smile (Merchant) 50, 600/38. Stretched. Buckley (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Kinzhal (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Neilina (V. Bunde), Willy Wonkaa (rb) 52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Toscana (R. Ajinkya), Over The Line (Zameer) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.

1000m: Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. The Protector (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Believe (V. Bunde), She’s A Teaser (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Exotic Queen (P. Naidu) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Excelled.

