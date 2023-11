Something Royal, Wisaka, Renegade and Abilitare impress

November 18, 2023 12:30 am | Updated November 17, 2023 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Something Royal, Wisaka, Renegade and Abilitare impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 17).

Outer sand:

600k: Royal Mayfair (rb) 41.5. Urged. Nightjar (rb) 42.5. Fit. Royal Treasure (rb) 44. Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 46. Lady Luck (Koshi Kumar) 42. Vijaya (M. Bhaskar) 43. Well in hand. Queen Of Fame (rb) 42.5. In good shape. Empress Royal (Manikandan) 42. Handy. Torbert (rb) 44. Diamond Gold (rb) 43.5. Unextended.

800m: Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Vision Quest (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Easy. Proposed (Koshi Kumar) Niggled. Beautiful (P. Vikram) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Key To The Mint (Farhan Alam), Pacific (Koshi Kumar) 55, 600/40.5. Former moved better and finished two lengths in front. Daiyamondo (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5. They finished level. Silver Soul (Farhan Alam), Abnegator (rb) 58, 600/43.5. A fit pair.

1000m: Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/43. Unextended. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Handy. Knotty Power (Koshi Kumar) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43. Moved well. Septimius Severus (P. Vikram) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/43. Worked well.

Inner sand:

600m: Thrill Of Power (rb) 41. Urged. Despacito (rb) 40. Handy.

800m: Something Royal (Inayat) 53, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Gods Plan (rb) 56.5, 600/42. In fine condition.

1000m: Wisaka (Farhan Alam) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Impressed. Renegade (rb), Abilitare (rb) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38.5. They moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Dali - Sheer Elation) (rb), Swarga (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths in front.

Gate practice — Inner sand:

1000m: Royal Icon (C. Brisson), Annexed (S. Kabdhar) 1-3.28. They took a good jump. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Darkyila) (Inayat), Happiness (rb) 1-7.84. They were slow at the start. Clockwise (Farhan Alam), Emperor Ashoka (Inayat) 1-2.65. They jumped out smartly. Groovin (Koshi Kumar), Ugly Truth (Shyam Kumar), Little Wonder (Ramandeep) 1-3.09. They jumped out well, first two named finished together in front.

Noted on Monday (Nov. 13):

Outer sand:

800m: Armoury (M. Bhaskar) 59.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Cape Wikham (S.J. Moulin) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

Inner sand:

600m: Western Girl (rb), War Emblem (rb) 46.5. Oberon (rb) 47.5.

800m: Multiflora (rb), (Air Support - Nawaasy) (S. Imran) 58.5, 600/43.5. They were urged and finished level. Rhiannon (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 59.5, 600/44. Former better.

1000m: Starkova (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Lady Royal (rb) 1-16.5. Eased up. Raffinato (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/41. Moved well. Kallipos (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Abnegator (rb), Silver Soul (Farhan Alam) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. They moved neck and neck. Creative Girl (M. Bhaskar), (Air Support - Silken Touch) (S. Imran) 1-12, 800/56, 600/40. Former who was five lengths behind at the start, moved impressively and outpaced her companion. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Al Khazneh) (M. Bhaskar), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Summer Rays) (S. Imran)1-8.5, 800/53, 600/38. They pleased.

1200m: Reign Of Terror (A.M. Tograllu) 1-33, (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Gods Plan (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 46.

Noted on Sunday (Nov. 12).

Outer sand:

600m: Silk Stuff (Farhan Alam), Royal Shades (rb) 47.5. Win Win (S.J. Moulin), John Wick (P. Vikram) 47.5. They moved freely, former finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/41. Strode out well. Salome (S.J. Moulin) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Gold Fame (P. Vikram) 1-6.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Sensations (S.J. Mouin) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/43. Handy. Lord Moi (S.J. Moulin) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. In fine trim.

Inner sand:

600m: Despacito (rb) 46.5. Easy. 800m: Annexed (Farhan Alam), Masterpiece (S. Kabdhar) 56.5, 600/43. They worked well. Kings Walk (S.J. Moulin), Be Calm (S. Kabdhar) 58.5, 600/43. They finished together. Multiwave (Farhan Alam), Berrettini (rb) 57,5, 600/43. A fit pair. Seattle Blue (S.J. Moulin), Eclipse Award (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was too good for her companion.

1000m: Supreme Dance (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Moved freely. Sensibility (R.S. Bhati) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy.

