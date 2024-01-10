GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Something Royal, Supreme Dance, Schnell and Starkova excel

January 10, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - CHENNAI:

CHENNAI: Something Royal, Supreme Dance, Schnell and Starkova excelled when the horses were exercised here on Jan. 10 (Wednesday).

Outer sand:

600m: Berrettini (C. Brisson) 43.5. Easy. Asio (M. Bhaskar) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 54.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (S. Imran) 56.5, 600/43. They finished level.

1000m: Greenwich (Ram Nandan), Kings Walk (C. Brisson) 1-7, 800/53,5, 600/40. They moved impressively. Crown Angel (C. Brisson), Kings Return (S. Kabdhar) 1-13.5. 800/57, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Sinatra (Ram Nandan) 1-15.5, 800/58, 600/43. Niggled.

1200m: Schnell (S. Imran), Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar) 1-26.5, 1000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/46. Former moved on the bit, while latter was urged and finished a length behind.

Inner sand:

800m: Sheer Elegance (rb) 57, 600/43. Shaped well. Raffinato (rb), Stolen Glance (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. Former finished a length in front. Mutant (rb), Speculation (rb) 55.5, 600/39.5. They moved well. Anzio (C. Brisson), Royal Icon (Ram Nandan) 53.5, 600/39. They impressed. Emelda (rb), Rinello (rb) 55.5, 600/39.5. They are in fine trim. Spirit Of Rose (Shyam Kumar) 55.5, 600/41. Urged. Annexed (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Everwin (rb), Bluemed (rb) 55.5, 600/40.5. They worked well. Ugly Truth (Shyam Kumar) 57, 600/43.5. Unextended. Gutsy (S. Kabdhar) 52.5, 600/38.5. In pink of condition.

1000m: Swarga (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Sensibility (Shyam Kumar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. In fine shape. Multicrown (Ram Nandan), Masterpiece (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. They are in fine condition. Saro Superfast (rb) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43. Handy. Grand Royal (rb) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/40. Stretched out well. Daiyamondo (rb), War Emblem (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Former moved better and finished three lengths in front. Starkova (rb) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/40. In fine nick. Vijaya (S. Imran) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Thrill Of Power (rb)1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Pushed. Seaking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Sovereign Spirit (C. Brisson), Asta (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Former moved well and finished about sit six lengths in front. Once You Go Black (rb) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Groovin (C. Brisson), Danny’s Girl (Shyam Kumar) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They impressed. Abilitare (rb), Royal Falcon (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45. They are in good shape. Something Royal (Farhan Alam) 1-4.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. In great heart. Sensations (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Easy. Supreme Dance (Farhan Alam) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Emperor Charmavat (Farhan Alam) 1-27.5, (1200-600) 40. Eased up. Element (rb), Desert Star (rb) 1-22.5, 1000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. They pleased. Brook Magic (rb) 1-28.5, (1200-600) 41. Eased up. A 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Silver Cruise) (rb), a 3-y-o (Saamidd - Glebe Queen) (rb) 1-30, (1200-600) 41.5. They were eased up. Sangavai (rb), Kundavai (rb) 1-25, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. They moved well.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Moriset (C Brisson), The Sovereign Orb (Ram Nandan) 1-5.78. They jumpeed out smartly. Green Reef (rb), Forest Flake (S. Imran), Jack Richer (Farhan Alam) 1-7.26. They trio took a good jump.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.