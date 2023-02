Something Royal, Seminole Wind and Asio shine

February 20, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Something Royal, Seminole Wind and Asio shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 20).

Outer sand: 600m: Krishaa’s Choice (R. Manish) 43. Easy.

800m: Born To Be Spoilt (rb) 58.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Flurry Heart (Farid Ansari), Florence (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Former finished a length in front. Dancing Grace (C. Brisson) 58, 600/43.5. Handy. Beethovan (Inayat) 58.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Hall Of Grace (Dashrath Singh), Cloudy Hills (S. Kamble) 57, 600/43. They strode out well. Advaita (S. Imran), Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar) 55, 600/42. Former moved better and finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Rubert (A.M. Alam), Swarga (C. Brisson) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. They worked well, former finished a length in front. Dark Son (Inayat), Something Royal (Yash Narredu) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Latter pleased. Seminole Wind (Farhan Alam) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings. Asio (Yash Narredu),m Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former impressed.

Inner sand: 600m: Torbert (rb) 42. In good condition. Constant Variable (S. Kamble) 43.5. Moved on the bit. Golden Destiny (rb) 44. Easy.

800m: Magical Wish (Koshi Kumar) 1-3, 600/46.5. Easy. Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 600/45. Trump Baby (rb) 59.5, 600/45. Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar) 1-1, 600/47. Easy. Bella Amor (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/40.5. Pushed.

1000m: Pacific (R. Manish) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Penang (S. Imran) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Kings Show (R. Manish) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Durango (Koshi Kumar), Carnoustie (S. Imran) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Sir Baffert (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

Noted on Sunday (Feb. 19): Outer sand: 1000m: Samurai Blue (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43. Moved well. Great Spirit (Yash Narredu), Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar) 1-14, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Lord Moi (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

Inner sand: 800m: Air Marshall (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Terminator (Yash Narredu) 57, 600/42.5. Retains form.

1000m: Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Trump Baby (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Strode out well. Sensations (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Torbert (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. Handy. Constant Variable (S. Kamble) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved attractively.