Something Royal obliges with a regal show in the South India Oaks

January 14, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sebastian’s ward Something Royal, piloted by G. Vivek, won the South India Oaks (2,400m), the star attraction of the races held here on Sunday (Jan. 14). The winner is the property of Mr. A.C. Muthiah.

Something Royal, who took a smart jump, led all the way. It responded well to the urgings in the straight to win easily.

1. DELHI RACE CLUB (1940) LTD TROPHY: EMPEROR CHARMAVAT (Inayat) 1, Queen Anula (L.A. Rozario) 2, Ashwa Dev (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Raffinato (G. Vivek) 4. Not run: Sangavai. 2, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.32s. ₹40 (w), 21, 10 and 63 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 173, FP: 613, Q: 303, Tla: 12,488. Owners: Mr. Bharat V. Epur, Mr. Ayyadevara Srinivas & Mr. Kamineni Shashidhar. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. BANGALORE TURF CLUB LTD TROPHY: HIGH OPINION (Srinath) 1, Royal Falcon (Farid Ansari) 2, Choice (Antony Raj) 3 and Saro Superfast (Ram Nandan) 4. 4, 2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 26.36s. ₹25 (w), 12, 29 and 19 (p), SHP: 80, THP: 52, FP: 171, Q: 167, Tla: 871. Owners: Mr. Pradeep Kumar R & Sridhar M. Trainer: Pradeep.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. MYSORE RACE CLUB LTD TROPHY: GLORIOUS KING (I. Chisty) 1, Gandolfini (P. Trevor) 2, Salome (Antony Raj) 3 and Sian (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 40.20s. ₹17 (w), 10, 10 24 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 39. FP: 38, Q: 30, Tla: 154. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services & Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB LTD TROPHY (Div. I): ANZIO (P. Trevor) 1, Art Gallery (Srinath) 2, Chul Bul Rani (Koshi Kumat) 3 and Czar (Antony Raj) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m, 11.38s. ₹63 (w), 17, 16 and 26 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 52, FP: 511, Q: 90, Tla: 6,338. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. DASHMESH STUD AUCTION SALE MILLION: KNOTTY ONE (G. Vivek) 1, Krishvi (I. Chisty) 2, Everwin (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Daiki (Antony Raj) 4. 2, 3/4 and 6. 1m, 13.41s. ₹37 (w), 12, 14 and 24 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 52, FP: 358, Q: 123, Tla: 2,017. Owners: Mr. K. Kamesh, Mr. K. Balamukunda Das, Mr. Santosh R V & Mr. Roopesh S. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. NANOLI STUD FILLIES & MARES CHAMPIONSHIP: PHILOSOPHY (Antony Raj) 1, Success (P. Trevor) 2, Loch Lomond (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Royal Icon (C. Brisson) 4. 5, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 41.35s. ₹15 (w), 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 11, THP: 36, FP: 37, Q: 15, Tla: 80. Owners: Mr & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad & Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

7. CHETTINAD MADRAS RACE CLUB COMMEMORATION CUP: ONCE YOU GO BLACK (P. Trevor) 1, La Reina (Antony Raj) 2, Shubankar (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Kings Walk (P. Vikram) 4. 2-3/4, shd and 5-1/2. 2m, 03.80s. ₹14 (w), 13 ands 10 (p), SHP: 21, THP: 22, FP: 27, Q: 17, Tla: 28. Owners: M/s. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate rep. by Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & Mr. Tagbir Singh Brar rep. M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

8. SOUTH INDIA OAKS (Gr.II): SOMETHING ROYAL (Speaking of Which-Sheryl) G. Vivek 1, ANGELES (Western Aristocrat-Angel Dust) Antony Raj 2, GOLDEN PEAKS (Speaking of Which-Kanchenjunga) I. Chisty 3 and ANADALE (Win Legend-Charmstone) Srinath 4. 3, 3 and 3/4. 2m, 32.06s. ₹19 (w), 11 and 35 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 68, FP: 125, Q: 35, Tla: 643. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer Sebastian.

9. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB LTD TROPHY (Div. II): MORISET (Antony Raj) 1, Supreme Grandeur (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Groovin( P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Romualdo (A.S. Peter) 4. 3, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 11.58s. ₹44 (w), 16, 10 and 17 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 30, FP: 144, Q: 38, Tla: 494. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing rep by Mr. Arun Alagappan, Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria & M/s. Mukteshwar Racing. Trainer: B. Suresh.

Jkt: ₹1,551 (59 tkts.), Runner-up: 182 (216 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 245 (92 tkts.), Tr (i): 354 (48 tkts.), (ii): 175 (1,144 tkts.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.