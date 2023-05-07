Something Royal obliges in the Nilgiris Derby Stakes

May 07, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

Mr. A.C. Muthiah’s Something Royal, piloted by P. Sai Kumar, won the Nilgiris Derby Stakes (1,600m), the last Classic of the season here on Sunday (May 7). J. Sebastian trains the winner. Jockey C. Umesh won three races on the day.

Though the running of the derby was soft because of an overnight drizzle affecting the track, it did not stop the 1000 Guineas-winning filly from adding another Classic to its list of triumphs.

1. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY: ROYAL ICON (Mohit Singh) 1, Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 2, Sheer Elegance (S.A. Amit) 3 and Touch Of Fury (Farhan Alam) 4. Not run: Cairo.1-3/4, 5 and 2. 1m, 32.97s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. SMT GAYATRI DEVI MEMORIAL TROPHY: HAPPINESS (C. Umesh) 1, Knotty Wonder (S.A. Amit) 2, Gutsy (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Autumn Light (P.S. Kaviraj ) 4. Not run: Only A Star. 5-3/4, lnk and 6-3/4. 1m, 19.20s. Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL STAKES: IMPERIAL BLUE (C. Umesh) 1, Dun It Again (C. Brisson) 2, Knotty Dancer (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Priceless Gold (Yash Narredu) 4. 8-1/4, 5-1/2 and 8-3/4. 1m, 30.93s. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: I. Ghatala.

4. NILGIRIS DERBY STAKES: SOMETHING ROYAL (Speaking of Which-Sheryl) P. Sai Kumar 1, KNOTTY CHARMER (Gusto-Stormy Princess) Akshay Kumar 2, TIME AND TIDE (Dali-Starlet) C. Umesh 3 and MULTICROWN (Multidimentional-Blue Sky) Mohit Singh 4. 1, 5 and dist. 1m, 45.61s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY: SUPARAKIGA (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Wonderful Era (C. Umesh) 2, Masterpiece (Mohit Singh) 3 and Cloud Jumper (Farhan Alam) 4. 4-1/4, nose and 6-1/2. 1m, 47.59s. Owner: Mr. Balaji M.V. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

6. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY: CELESTE (B. Dharshan) 1, Wood Art (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Royal Mayfair (Manikandan) 3 and Dear Lady (C. Umesh) 4. 3-1/4, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 19.29s. Owner: Mr. A.L. Ramanathan. Trainer: Mandanna.

7. TURF AUTHORITIES TROPHY (Div. I): SLAINTE (C. Umesh) 1, Augusta (Mohit Singh) 2, Supreme Runner (S. Imran) 3 and Cartel (Inayat) 4. 2, nk and 3-1/4. 1m, 19.24s. Owner: M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

8. TURF AUTHORITIES TROPHY (Div. II): BERRETTINI (Mohit Singh) 1, Admiral Shaw (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Fabulous Show (S.A. Amit) 3 and Wilbur (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. Not run: Ginsburg. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 19.62s. Owners: Mr. Arun Alagappan RAcing & Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria. Trainer: B. Suresh.