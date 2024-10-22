GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Something Royal, Multiflora, Asio and Danny’s Girl excel

Published - October 22, 2024 05:51 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Something Royal, Multiflora, Asio and Danny’s Girl excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 22).

Outer sand:

600m: Kallania (rb) 42.5. Easy. Element (rb), Sheer Rocks (Inayat) 41.5. They moved freely.

800m: Tycoonist (Hindu Singh) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Monteverdi (rb), Mastercraft (rb) 58, 600/44. They were easy and level. Seiko Katsu (rb), Cartel (Shankar Lal) 55.5, 600/42.5. They are in good shape. Choice (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Conscious Keeper (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/43. Knotty Wonder (N. Darshan) 56, 600/42. In good shape. Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/42.5. Urged.State Flag (rb) 56, 600/42.5. Handy. Opus One (rb), Pneuma (M.S. Deora) 55.5, 600/42.5. Former finished half a length in front. Sian (rb), Cloud Jumper (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/42.5. Latter finished three ahead.

1000m: Something Royal (Inayat), Supreme Dance (Ram Nandan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40.5. They moved attractively. Twinkleinhereyes (rb), Angavai (N. Murugan) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. They worked well. Precious Gift (rb), Pirate’s Love (M.S. Deora) 1-10.5, 800/54, 600/42. A fit pair. Desert Star (rb) Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 1-12.5,. 800/56, 600/41. They moved together. Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Danny’s Girl (M.S. Deora) 1-6.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Unextended. Swarga (Inayat), All Stars (Ram Nandan) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42. Latter started four lengths behind and ended level. Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/42. Stretched out well.

Inner sand:

600m: Aspira (M. Bhaskar) 39.5. In pink of condition. Authentic Bell (rb) 39.5. Pushed in the last part. Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 41.5.

800m: Prince Purple (M.S. Deora) 56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Mr Starc (rb) 1-0, 600/41. In good shape. Seaking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 54.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Samachar (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Handy. Safety (rb), Larado (rb) 57.5, 600/41.5. They were easy. Multiflora (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (A.S. Peter) 49.5, 600/37.5. Former caught the eye. Raffinato (Koshi Kumar) 53, 600/40. In fine trim. Brilliant Lady (A.S. Peter), Excellent Star (M. Bhaskar) 54, 600/39. They moved neck and neck and finished level. Smiles Of Fortune (M. Bhaskar), Rays Of Sun (A.S. Peter) 56, 600/41.5. Former retains form. Pink Jasmine (N. Darshan) 55.5, 600/41. Niggled. New Dimension (Yash Narredu) 55, 600/40. Maintains form. Glorious Evensong (rb), Off Shore Breeze (rb) 57.5, 600/43. They moved freely. Perfect Blend (rb) 56, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Kings Guardian (Farid Ansari) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved fluently. Asio (A.S. Peter) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Golden Marina (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Rubert (Koshi Kumar), Vishwas (Ram Nandan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. They maintain form. Pluto (Yash Narredu) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/41. In great heart. Amazing Light (Koshi Kumar), Lumiere (Ram Nandan) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. An impressive pair. First Missile (Shah Alam) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/43.5. Easy. King O Star (Shah Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Alexander (K.V. Baskar) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Momentous (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/42. Handy. Miss Allure (M. Bhaskar), Sweet Fragrance (A.S. Peter) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. They are in fine trim. Diamond And Pearls (rb), Emperor Charmavat (Koshi Kumar) 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40. They impressed. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Eclipse Award (Koshi Kumar), Star Brand (A.S. Peter), Kings Return (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.20. They finished in that order. Impiana (P. Vikram), Bold Show (rb) 1-6.59. Former took a good jump and finished about eight lengths in front. Blue Sapphire (K.V. Baskar), Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-3.38. They jumped out well. Vandhiyathevan (N. Murugan) Krishvi (Shankar Lal) 1-3.38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Alice Blue (M.S. Deora), Tignanello (rb) 1-4.09. Former jumped out well and finished about six lengths ahead. Desert Force (K.V. Baskar), Grandiose (rb) 1-6.28. Latter finished three lengths in front. Kalyani Muslr (rb), Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-5.24. They finished together after a good jump. Proposed (Farid Ansari), Radiant Joy (N. Darshan) 1-3.36.

Published - October 22, 2024 05:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.