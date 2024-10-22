Something Royal, Multiflora, Asio and Danny’s Girl excel

Something Royal, Multiflora, Asio and Danny’s Girl excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 22).

Outer sand:

600m: Kallania (rb) 42.5. Easy. Element (rb), Sheer Rocks (Inayat) 41.5. They moved freely.

800m: Tycoonist (Hindu Singh) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Monteverdi (rb), Mastercraft (rb) 58, 600/44. They were easy and level. Seiko Katsu (rb), Cartel (Shankar Lal) 55.5, 600/42.5. They are in good shape. Choice (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Conscious Keeper (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/43. Knotty Wonder (N. Darshan) 56, 600/42. In good shape. Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/42.5. Urged.State Flag (rb) 56, 600/42.5. Handy. Opus One (rb), Pneuma (M.S. Deora) 55.5, 600/42.5. Former finished half a length in front. Sian (rb), Cloud Jumper (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/42.5. Latter finished three ahead.

1000m: Something Royal (Inayat), Supreme Dance (Ram Nandan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40.5. They moved attractively. Twinkleinhereyes (rb), Angavai (N. Murugan) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. They worked well. Precious Gift (rb), Pirate’s Love (M.S. Deora) 1-10.5, 800/54, 600/42. A fit pair. Desert Star (rb) Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 1-12.5,. 800/56, 600/41. They moved together. Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Danny’s Girl (M.S. Deora) 1-6.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Unextended. Swarga (Inayat), All Stars (Ram Nandan) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42. Latter started four lengths behind and ended level. Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/42. Stretched out well.

Inner sand:

600m: Aspira (M. Bhaskar) 39.5. In pink of condition. Authentic Bell (rb) 39.5. Pushed in the last part. Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 41.5.

800m: Prince Purple (M.S. Deora) 56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Mr Starc (rb) 1-0, 600/41. In good shape. Seaking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 54.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Samachar (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Handy. Safety (rb), Larado (rb) 57.5, 600/41.5. They were easy. Multiflora (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (A.S. Peter) 49.5, 600/37.5. Former caught the eye. Raffinato (Koshi Kumar) 53, 600/40. In fine trim. Brilliant Lady (A.S. Peter), Excellent Star (M. Bhaskar) 54, 600/39. They moved neck and neck and finished level. Smiles Of Fortune (M. Bhaskar), Rays Of Sun (A.S. Peter) 56, 600/41.5. Former retains form. Pink Jasmine (N. Darshan) 55.5, 600/41. Niggled. New Dimension (Yash Narredu) 55, 600/40. Maintains form. Glorious Evensong (rb), Off Shore Breeze (rb) 57.5, 600/43. They moved freely. Perfect Blend (rb) 56, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Kings Guardian (Farid Ansari) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved fluently. Asio (A.S. Peter) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Golden Marina (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Rubert (Koshi Kumar), Vishwas (Ram Nandan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. They maintain form. Pluto (Yash Narredu) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/41. In great heart. Amazing Light (Koshi Kumar), Lumiere (Ram Nandan) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. An impressive pair. First Missile (Shah Alam) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/43.5. Easy. King O Star (Shah Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Alexander (K.V. Baskar) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Momentous (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/42. Handy. Miss Allure (M. Bhaskar), Sweet Fragrance (A.S. Peter) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. They are in fine trim. Diamond And Pearls (rb), Emperor Charmavat (Koshi Kumar) 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40. They impressed. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Eclipse Award (Koshi Kumar), Star Brand (A.S. Peter), Kings Return (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.20. They finished in that order. Impiana (P. Vikram), Bold Show (rb) 1-6.59. Former took a good jump and finished about eight lengths in front. Blue Sapphire (K.V. Baskar), Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-3.38. They jumped out well. Vandhiyathevan (N. Murugan) Krishvi (Shankar Lal) 1-3.38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Alice Blue (M.S. Deora), Tignanello (rb) 1-4.09. Former jumped out well and finished about six lengths ahead. Desert Force (K.V. Baskar), Grandiose (rb) 1-6.28. Latter finished three lengths in front. Kalyani Muslr (rb), Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-5.24. They finished together after a good jump. Proposed (Farid Ansari), Radiant Joy (N. Darshan) 1-3.36.