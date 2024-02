Something Royal, Mahlagha, Go For The Moon and Anzio excel

February 26, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Something Royal, Mahlagha, Go For The Moon and Anzio excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 26).

Outer sand:

600m: Lord Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 45.5. Easy. Lavish Girl (P. Vikram) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

800m: Temperance (C. Brisson) 56.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well.

1000m: Imperial Gesture (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Acantha (rb), High Tribute (rb) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. They finished level. Mahlagha (P. Vikram), Go For The Moon (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. They are in fine nick.

Inner sand:

600m: Grand Royal (rb) 44. Easy. Still I Rise (rb) 44. Handy. Lionel (P. Vikram) 48. Easy. Legendary Striker (rb) 43.5.

800m: Royal Icon (C. Brisson) (1400-600) 1-0. Eased up. Raffinato (Koshi Kumar) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. A 3-y-o (Roderic O’Connor - Only For Gold) (rb), Desert Star (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Touch Of Fury (rb), Renegade (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Arjun (A.S. Peter), Happiness (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. A fit pair. Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44.5. 59, 600/44.5. Unextended. Annalisa (Shah Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Saro Gold Mine (Shankar Lal) 1-7, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Handy.

1200m: Kings Return (Ram Nandan) 1-30.5, (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Anzio (Ram Nandan) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/56.5, 600/42. Pleased. Safety (rb) 1-30 (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Larado (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Gingersnap (Shyam Kumar) 1-22.5, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Something Royal (Koshi Kumar), Swarga (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-4.5, 800/53, 600/41. Former caught the eye.

Noted on (Feb. 25): Outer sand:

600m: Fortune Chakram (N. Darshan) 47.5.

800m: Lady Luck (N. Darshan) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. First Missile (Shankar Lal) 54.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.

Inner sand:

600m: Pense’e (N. Darshan) 42.5. Shaped well. Relic Warrior (Bharat Mal) 43.5. Handy. Royal Marquess (Farid Ansari), Empress Royal (Bharat Mal) 42. They moved well and finished together. Bohemian Star (Bharat Mal) 42.5. In good shape.

800m: Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/44. Moved freely.

1000m: Our Asset (rb), Abnegator (rb) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. They impressed.

Noted on Saturday (Feb. 24): Outer sand: 600m: Mr Sarc (rb) 42. Shaped well.

800m: Grand Royal (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Saintly Star (rb), Rinello (S. Kabdhar) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former extended and finished level.

1000m: Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy.

Inner sand:

1000m: Fernet Branca (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46. Easy. Annette (rb), Sinatra (S. Kabdhar) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They finished together. Saro Gold Mine (Shah Alam) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. In fine trim. First Missile (Shankar Lal) 1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Moved well. Charukala (rb), Mahlagha (Hindu Singh) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. They were easy.

1200m: Kings Return (Ram Nandan) 1-28, 1000/1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Worked well.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Compassion (rb), Reet Petite (rb) 1-15.74. Moriset (S. Kabdhar), Speculation (Shah Alam), Multicrown (Ram Nandan) 1-3.28. They took a level jump. Royal Baron (rb), Royal Chivalry (rb), Star Brand (rb) 1-7.22. They jumped out well. Grey Wind (S. Imran), Spectacle (M. Bhaskar) 1-9.88. A level jump. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari), Helen Of Troy (Bharat Mal) 1-4.87. They jumped out smartly. Sensibility (rb), Stag’s Leep (Shyam Kumar) 1-5. The pair took a good jump. King’s Battalion (Manikandan), Black Label (Shah Alam) 1-4.88. They jumped out well. Seiko Katsu (Ram Nandan), Run Happy Run (rb) 1-7.85. A good jump. Renegade (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-8.92. A level jump.

