Something Royal, Golden Marina, The Awakening, Clockwise and Admiral Shaw excel

December 19, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Something Royal, Golden Marina, The Awakening, Clockwise and Admiral Shaw excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 19).

Outer sand:

800m: First Empress (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5 Easy.

1000m: Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Cynosure (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Yours Forever (rb) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44. In good shape, Grand Royal (A.S. Peter) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy.

Inner sand:

800m: Angel Heart (Koshi Kumar) 54.5, 600/39.5. Unextended. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Supreme Runner (S. Imran) 52.5, 600/38.5. They impressed. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 49.5, 600/35. Moved attractively. Waytogo (rb) 53.5, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1000m: Golden Marina (rb) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Worked well. Something Royal (A.S. Peter), Glorious Grace (Inayat) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former is in great heart. Santamarina Star (P. Vikrm) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Moved well. Gods Plan (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Strode out well. Wonderful (S. Imran) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/43. Handy. Lionel (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Easy. Sunche Dreams (rb), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Zazou) (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Abenegator (Farhan Alam) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Radiant Joy (rb) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41.5. Extended. Despacito (Hindu Singh), Kallipos (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Latter started three lengths behind and finished half a length in front. Senora Bianca (P. Vikram) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Pense’e (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Eternal Pearl (S. Imran), Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/39. They are in fine nick.

1200m: Clockwise (Inayat), Admiral Shaw (A.S. Peter) 1-19.5, 1000/1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41. They put up a pleasing display.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Desert Star (Inayat), Romualdo (rb), a 2-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (A.S. Peter) 1-6.98. They took a level jump. Aurora Borealis (Farhan Alam), Regent Prince (rb) 1-6.48. Former jumped out well. Helen Of Troy (rb), a 2-y-o (Arod - Saffire Song) (Farid Ansari) 1-11.57. Latter was slow at the start. Cape Wickham (rb), Seminole Wind (S.J. Moulin) 1-5.96. A smart jump. Wisaka (P. Vikram), Midnight Sparkle (S. Imran) 1-8.42. Skylight (P. Vikram), Aquila (N. Murugan) 1-7.42. A good jump. Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar), Spectacle (S. Imran) 1-6.37. They jumped out well. Queen Anula (rb), City Of Turmeric (Farhan Alam), Beauregrad (rb) 1-6.47. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Al Khazaneh) (M. Bhaskar), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Silken Touch) ( S. Imran) 1-16.33. They were eased up after a good jump.

