Something Royal and Eagle Bluff work well

February 15, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Something Royal and Eagle Bluff worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb. 15).

Outer sand: 600m: Lady Zeen (rb) 43.5. Easy. Cairo (Indrajeet Kumar) 44. Easy.

800m: Fun Storm (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Easy. Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Great Spirit (M. Bhaskar), Storm Breaker (B. Dharshan) 56.5, 600/43. Former finished a length in front.

1000m: Right Move (rb), Diamond Gold (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/44. They finished level. Something Royal (Yash Narredu), Dancing Grace (A.M. Alam) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Former, who maintains form, finished three lengths ahead. Eagle Bluff (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Ginsburg (Dashrath Singh), Kanya Rashi (S. Kamble) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. They moved well.

Inner sand: 600m: Andromeda Sky (Rajendra Singh) 42.5. Handy. Dun It Again (rb) 40.5. Retains form. Armoury (M. Bhaskar) 47.5. Asio (Yash Narredu) 43. Unextended.

800m: Swarga (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/41. Strode out well. Yellow Sapphire (rb), Western Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-0, 600/44.5. Former finished a length in front. Wonder Blaze (K.V. Baskar) 59, 600/44. Easy. Mayflower (rb), Awesomeness (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Miss Allure (Yash Narredu) 59.5, 600/45. Easy. Alexander (S. Imran) 56.5, 600/43. In good condition. Bold Act (Yash Narredu) 1-3, 600/47. Moved freely.

1000m: The Awakening (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Trending Princess (rb), Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46. Former finished five lengths in front. Babu Vamsee (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. A 3-y-o (Shifting Power - Par Excellence) (rb), Radiant Star (Koshi Kumar), Lady Blazer (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. They finished in that order. Gingersnap (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/41.5. Moved on the bit. Brilliant Way (S. Imran) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Noble Grand (S. Imran) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Torbert (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59.5, 600/47. Eased up. Danny’s Girl (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44. In good shape.

1200m: Renegade (R. Manish) 1-27.5, (1200-600) 41. Eased up.

