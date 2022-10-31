Soloist claims the Kuntala Water Falls Cup

Trainer R.H. Sequeira’s ward Soloist, ridden by Abhay Singh, won the Kuntala Water Falls Cup, the main event of the concluding day’s races held here on Monday (Oct. 31).

The winner is owned by M/s. Gurpal Singh, N.P. Sharma & Alluri Ajay Kumar.

Trainer K. Satheesh stole the limelight by saddling three winners of the day.

Leading Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah with the leading stakesmoney of ₹58,31,300.

Leading Trainer: R.H. Sequeira with 24 winners.

Leading Jockey: Akshay Kumar with 34 winners.

Leading Apprentice Jockey: R.S. Jodha with 9 winners.

Champion Horse (tied): Salento and Theon with 12 points each.

Horse Of the Season: Black Onyx for winning four races in a row out of five starts.

1. FAIR COURT PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MR. PERFECT (Mukesh Kumar) 1, My Master (Gaurav Singh) 2, Exclusive Luck (Md. Ismail) 3 and Chica Bonita (G. Naresh) 4. 2, Shd and 1/2. 1m 14. 80s. ₹39 (w), 13, 15 and 31 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 57, SHW: 18 and 17, FP: 148, Q: 62, Tanala: 670. Favourite: Honourable Lady.

Owner: Mr. Mukesh Pitti. Trainer: P.S. Jubbal.

2. KINNERASANI CUP (DIV. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DOE A DEER (B.R. Kumar) 1, Classy Dame (R.S. Jodha) 2, Silk (Koushik) 3 and Life Is Good (Md. Ismail) 4. Nk, 3 and 3-1/4. 1m 13. 12s. ₹16 (w), 11, 19 and 21 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 64, SHW: 14 and 28, FP: 58, Q: 42, Tanala: 533. Favourite: Doe A Deer.

Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: M.F. Ali Khan.

3. MOSSY BEAR PLATE (1,600m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): SWEET WHISPER (R.S. Jodha) 1, My Way Or Highway (Mohit Singh) 2, Silver Lining (Rafique Sk.) 3 and Silk Route (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 4, 3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m 42. 38s. ₹29 (w), 10, 14 and 27 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 57, SHW: 12 and 19, FP: 172, Q: 116, Tanala: 1,323. Favourite: Ella Eldingar.

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

4. FAIR COURT PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STAR MEDAL (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Precious Gift (Santosh Raj) 2, N R I Fantasy (G. Naresh) 3 and Picture Me (Aneel) 4. 2-1/2, 3 and 3/4. 1m 13. 49s. ₹98 (w), 19, 14 and 16 (p). SHP: 51, THP: 42, SHW: 40 and 29, FP: 664, Q: 238, Tanala: 2,129. Favourite: Wind Sprite.

Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

5. KINNERASANI CUP (DIV. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): HASHTAG (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Shazam (D.S. Deora) 2, Power Ranger (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Sorry Darling (Rafique SK.) 4. Hd, Hd and 2. 1m 13. 99s. ₹114 (w), 19, 10 and 48 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 86, SHW: 32 and 15, FP: 319, Q: 64, Tanala: 1,487. Favourite: Shazam.

Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

6. VIKARABAD PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): AKIDO (Gaurav Singh) 1, Campania (Afroz Khan) 2, City Of Blessing (Antony Raj) 3 and Four One Four (Santosh Raj) 4. Shd, 1 and Nk. 1m 26. 59s. ₹30 (w), 13, 25 and 18 (p). SHP: 81, THP: 68, SHW: 16 and 37, FP: 209, Q: 117, Tanala: 902. Favourite: Akido.

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

7. KUNTALA WATER FALLS CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: SOLOIST (Abhay Singh) 1, Watch My Stride (Akshay Kumar) 2, N R I Sport (G. Naresh) 3 and Red Snaper (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 26. 03s. ₹37 (w), 14, 13 and 25 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 87, SHW: 22 and 11, FP: 123, Q: 57, Tanala: 1,004. Favourite: Watch My Stride.

Owners: M/s. Gurpal Singh, N.P. Sharma & Alluri Ajay Kumar. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

8. SURYAPET PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MORIOR INVICTUS (Kiran Naidu) 1, Hoping Cloud (Mohit Singh) 2, Archangels (G. Naresh) 3 and Blazing Jupiter (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1-1/4, Nk and Nk. 1m 27. 90s. ₹35 (w), 14, 16 and 59 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 170, SHW: 20 and 28 (p). FP: 109, Q: 52, Tanala: 3,157. Favourite: Hoping Cloud.

Owners: M/s. Premanand Sughandi & Md. Sultan. Trainer: M.F. Ali Khan.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹51,386 (13 tkts.), 30%: 6,362 (45 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 7,055 (6 tkts.), (ii) 5,798 (24 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 240 (173 tkts.), (ii) 2,348 (12 tkts.), (iii) 450 (252 tkts.).