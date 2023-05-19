HamberMenu
Solid Power, Rasputin, Golden Glow and Big Red impress

May 19, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Solid Power, Rasputin, Golden Glow and Big Red impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 19).

Inner sand:

1200m: Marzgovel (Shreyas) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Ramiel (Hindu S) 43.5. Moved well. Rival (Santosh Raj), Commanding Knight (Vikranth) 43.5. They moved together.

1000m: Solid Power (Arvind K) 1-13.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Carlisle (Afroz), Livermore (Saqlain) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Golden Glow (Akshay K) 1-12.5, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Truth (Vikranth) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Worked well. High Command (Ajeet K) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Rasputin (Saqlain), Pride’s Angel (Saba) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former showed out. Royal Grace (Saqlain), Windsor (Afroz) 1-30.5, 1,0001-15.5, 600/45. They are in fine trim. Big Red (Akshay K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Bleue Dali (Jagadeesh), Planet Royale (Vikranth) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5 Former pleased. Indian Blues (rb), First Royalist (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. They eased up in the last part. Santorino (Saqlain) 1-47, (1,400-600) 56. Moved fluently.

