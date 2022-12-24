Soft Whisper, Gutsy, Single Malt and Oscars Thunder work well

December 24, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Soft Whisper, Gutsy, Single Malt, and Oscars Thunder worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning.

Outer sand: 600m: Bertha (Yash Narredu) 41.5. In fine nick. Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Ignorance Is Bliss (rb), Proud (rb) 58, 600/43. Former finished three lengths in front. Constant Variable (Dashrath Singh) 59, 600/44. Moved freely.

1000m: Gold Kite (M.S. Deora), Showmanship (S. Kamble) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. They moved together.

1200m: Windermere (S. Kamble), Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

Inner sand: 600m: Western Girl (rb), Yellow Sapphire (rb) 41. They moved well. Winning Brave (Mudassar) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 57.5, 600/43. Handy. Lebua (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 57, 600/43. In fine condition. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 55, 600/41.5. Worked well. Eyes Of Falcon (rb), Vayu (K.V. Baskar) 1-0, 600/47. They finished level.

1000m: MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Star Lap (M.S. Deora) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar), Gutsy (Manikandan) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They moved well and finished level. Single Malt (Manikandan) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Brotherhood (Inayat) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Florence (Manikandan), Amazing Kitten (A.M. Tograllu) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Immortal Love (S. Kabdhar), Brilliant Way (M. Bhaskar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They were easy.

1200m: Succession (Mudassar) 1-29.5, (1200-600) 41. Eased up.

Gate pratice (inner sand): 1000m: Fabulous Show (Khet Singh), Knotty Power (rb) 1-11.43. A level jump. Grey Twilight (Ramandeep), Super Glory (rb) 1-10.59. They jumped out well, former finished a distance in front. Lionel (Farhan Alam), a 2-y-o (Win Legend-Anarosa) (rb), Wolf Creek (P. Sai Kumar) 1-7.68. The second named took a fly jump. Manzoni (rb), Babu Vamsee (Ramandeep) 1-10.49. They took a good jump. Jahzara (rb), Salome (Farhan Alam), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Friendship) (rb) 1-8.86. They jumped out smartly.