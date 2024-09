Soft Whisper claims the Welcome Trophy

Mr. Aditya Pradyumna Thackersey’s Soft Whisper (C. Brisson up) won the Welcome Trophy (1,200m), the feature event of the opening day’s races here on Sunday (Sept. 1). The winner is trained by B. Suresh.

1. KILLARNEY HANDICAP: ABNEGATOR (Koshi Kumar) 1, Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 2, Authentic Bell (M.S. Deora) 3 and Western Girl (C. Umesh) 4. 8-1/4, 3-1/4 and lnk 1-15.66s. ₹94 (w), 19, 11 and 11 (p), SHP: 52, THP 57, FP: 288, Q: 102, Tla: 868. Owner: Mr. Imran Isa Sayyed. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

2. ADAM HANDICAP: PLUTO (Yash Narredu) 1, Aarini (R. Gochhi) 2, Royal Chivalry (Ram Nandan) 3 and See It Thru (S.J. Moulin) 4. 9-1/2, 1-1/2 and 3-1/2 1m, 13.86s. ₹13 (w), 10, 59 and 11 (p), SHP: 106, THP: 41, FP: 160, Q: 227, Tla: 507. Owner: M/s. Manjiri Horse Breeders Farm & Mr. Deepesh Narredu. Trainer: D. Narredu.

3. NEWMARKET HANDICAP: GREY BEAUTY (S.J. Moulin) 1, Larado (A.S. Peter) 2, Bluemed (Inayat) 3 and Choice (Shankar Lal) 4. Not run: Greeley. 1, lnk and 1/2. 1m, 14.89s. ₹40 (w), 16, 231 and 10 (p), SHP: 651, THP: 36, FP: 3,386 (c/o) Q: 979, Tla: 5,568. Owner: Mr. Aditya Paul Lakhanpal. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

4. WELCOME TROPHY: SOFT WHISPER (C. Brisson) 1, Pink Jasmine (C. Umesh) 2, Golden Marina (N. Darshan) 3 and King’s Battalion (Shah Alam) 4. 1, 3-1/2 and shd. 1m, 13.28s. ₹49 (w), 33, 10 and 25 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 92, FP: 1,439, Q: 200, Tla: 4,524. Owner: Mr. Aditya Pradyumna Thackersey. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. ORION HANDICAP: OPUS ONE (C. Umesh) 1, Moriset (C. Brisson) 2, Schnell (A.S. Peter) 3 and Swarga (Inayat) 4. 1, shd and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.13s. ₹51 (w), 29, 77 and 16 (p), SHP: 85, THP: 84, FP: 902, Q: 192, Tla: 3,861. Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

6. CHANTILLY HANDICAP: EXCELLENT STAR (Yash Narredu) 1, Rubert (C. Brisson) 2, Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Royal Falcon (Farid Ansari) 4. 1-1/2, nk and 7. 1m, 29.39s. ₹31 (w, 17, 20 and 30 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 150, FP: 366, Q: 186, Tla: 2,894. Owners: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs. Vidita H. Kale & Mr. Ramesh Chandra Mehta. Trainer: D. Narredu.

Jkt: ₹9,650 (7 tkts.), Runner-up: 1,113 (26 tkts.), Minki Jkt: 10,352 (18 tkts.), Tr: 1,840 (60 tkts.).

