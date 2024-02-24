GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sofiya wins the P.V. Shetty Memorial Cup

February 24, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

S. Attaollahi trained Sofiya (Shreyas Singh up) won the P.V. Shetty Memorial Cup, the main event of the races held here on Saturday (Feb 24).

The winner is owned by Mr. Daulat Chhabria & M/s. Blazing Saddles(PF). Jockey Srinath won three races on the day.

The results

1. RAICHUR PLATE: SEA DIAMOND (P. Sai K) 1, Quevega (M. Rajesh K) 2, Marco Polo (I. Chisty) 3 and Pettes Love (M. Naveen) 4. Shd, 4 and Shd. 1m 40.77s. Rs. 57 (w), 19, 19 and 14 (p), SHP: 130, THP: 67, FP: 1,079, Q: 487, Trinella: 2,221, Exacta: 16,462. Favourite: Marco Polo.

Owners: Mr. M. Sridhar & M/S. Seabliss Racing LLP. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

2. MAJ. C. NEWTON-DAVIS MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II): INSPIRE (Srinath) 1, Rise And Reign (P. Siddaraju) 2, Martino (Arvind K) 3 and Gismo (Vivek) 4. 6, 1/2 and 5-1/4. 1m 12.99s. Rs. 13 (w), 10, 10 and 19 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 37, FP: 45, Q: 32, Trinella: 181, Exacta: 351. Favourite: Inspire.

Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, Mr. Haider Soomar, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

3. MUSSOORIE STAKES: MACRON (Arvind K) 1, Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep) 2, Ultimate Striker (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Southern Force (I. Chisty) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and Lnk. 1m 12.97s. Rs. 27 (w), 11, 15 and 45 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 92, FP: 79, Q: 26, Trinella: 1,013, Exacta: 5,659. Favourite: Macron.

Owner: Mr. Arun Kumar K.N. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

4. RED FORT PLATE (Div. II): TREASURE CHEST (Srinath) 1, Seventh Samurai (S. John) 2, Samachar (Jagadeesh) 3 and Sunlit Path (S. Shareef) 4. 1-1/2, 6-1/4 and 4. 1m 26.68s. Rs. 32 (w), 12, 10 and 18 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 36, FP: 35, Q: 19, Trinella: 121, Exacta: 311. Favourite: Seventh Samurai.

Owner: Mr. G.S. Reddy. Trainer: S. Dominic.

5. MAHADAYI PLATE (Div. II): BREEZE BLUSTER (Darshan) 1, Phoenix Surprise (Shreyas) 2, Knotty In Blue (Jagadeesh) 3 and Mega Success (I. Chisty) 4. 4-3/4, 3/4 and 2. 1m 12.90s. Rs. 37 (w), 17, 34 and 14 (p), SHP: 119, THP: 45, FP: 424, Q: 481, Trinella: 4,697, Exacta: 25,942. Favourite: Ooh La La.

Owners: Mr. Srinath Byregowda, Mrs. Divyajyothi C.M, Mrs. Champa Sharath & Mr. Rakesh Kumar. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

6. MAJ. C. NEWTON-DAVIS MEMORIAL TROPHY(Div. I): DEL AVIZ (Srinath) 1, Magnetic (I. Chisty) 2, Silicon Star (R. Pradeep) 3 and Bowen (P. Surya) 4. Not run: Jordano and Star Honour. 4, 5-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 12.66s. Rs. 27 (w), 10, 10 and 11 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 24, FP: 36, Q: 13, Trinella: 63, Exacta: 233. Favourite: Magnetic.

Owners: Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr & Mrs. Farouq K. Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey, Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey, Mr. Nitin Himmatmal Jain & Mr. Jatin Laxmikant Trivedi. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. P.V. SHETTY MEMORIAL CUP: SOFIYA (Shreyas) 1, Del Mar (Darshan) 2, Aldgate (S. John) 3 and Tripitaka (I. Chisty) 4. 4-1/4, Hd and Nose. 1m 12.16s. Rs. 23 (w), 12, 15 and 13 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 37, FP: 113, Q: 55, Trinella: 267, Exacta: 724. Favourite: Sofiya.

Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & M/s. Blazing Saddles(PF). Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. RED FORT PLATE (Div. I): IRISH ROCKSTAR (I. Chisty) 1, Blue God (S. John) 2, Amazing Attraction (Darshan) 3 and Serai (P. Siddaraju) 4. 1, 3-1/2 and Hd. 1m 25.99s. Rs. 29 (w), 18, 10 and 19 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 40, FP: 66, Q: 39, Trinella: 337, Exacta: 1,219. Favourite: Blue God.

Owner: Mr. Kishore M. Dingra. Trainer: Darisu Byramji.

9. MAHADAYI PLATE (Div. I): BORN DANCER (M. Naveen) 1, Remontoir (S. John) 2, The Strikingly (R. Pradeep) 3 and Osiris (Mark) 4. 2-3/4, 2 and Shd. 1m 13.61s. Rs. 17 (w), 14, 14 and 19 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 53, FP: 38, Q: 57, Trinella: 140, Exacta: 1,342. Favourite: Born Dancer.

Owner: Mr. S.T. Kalappa. Trainer: Warren Singh.

Jackpot: Rs. 1,342 (181 tkts); Runner-up: 300 (347 tkts): Treble (i): 307 (19 tkts); (ii): 354 (20 tkts); (iii): 145 (72 tkts).

