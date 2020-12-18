Soaring High, Shield Maiden and Salvo shine

Soaring High, Shield Maiden and Salvo were shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 18).

Inner sand: 600m: Vulture (P. Vinod) 44.5. Pappa Rich (rb) 45. Easy. Jericho (rb) 43.5. Handy. Illustrious Ruler (App) 43.5. Good. Race For The Stars (App) 42.5. Improving. Priceless Treasure (App) 41.5. Moved on the bit.

800m: Knight In Armour (Yash) 59.5, 600/45.5. Moved easy. Pacific (Umesh), Shield Maiden (Stephen Raj) 56.5, 600/41.5. Latter moved impressively. Fort St.George (M. Bhaskar) 58, 600/43. Moved well. Salvo (P. Sai Kumar) 57.5, 600/42. Note. Merrywin (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. They shaped well. Sichuan (B. Nikhil) 1-1, 600/46.

1000m: Fun Storm (App) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Well in hand. Soaring High (P. Sai Kumar), Platini (M. Bhaskar) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former showed out. Thousand Fence (Stephen Raj) 1-15. Eased up. Excellentcompanero (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Slightly urged.

Inner sand (Dec. 17): 600m: Star Proof (N. Murugan) (1,200 to 600) 41.5. Eased up.

800m: Hope And Glory (Umesh) 1-0, 600/44. Handy. Hallucinate (App), Rippling Waters (Rajendra Singh) 1-0, 600/43.5. They moved together. Bolivia (Shahar Babu) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Illustrious Ruler (App) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Gingersnap (Janardhan P) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Marshall (M. Bhaskar), Proposed (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. They are in good shape. Megasthenes (M. Bhaskar) 1-10.5, 800/54.5, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Mock race (1400m): Glorious Destiny (Yash), Copper Queen (Nakhat Singh), Sasakwa (Rajendra Singh), Perfect Princess (Janardhan P) and Bring It On (Shahar Babu) 1-29.9s. Glorious Destiny easily finished two lengths ahead.