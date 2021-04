Soaring High lives up to its name in feature

R. Ramanathan’s ward Soaring High, ridden by P. Sai Kumar, won the Polished Chrome Handicap, the main event of the races held here on Friday (April 23). The winner is owned by M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Sai Kumar rode three more winners, while Ramanathan saddled two more winners on the day.

1. HAPPY TIMES HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: BIG TREASURE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Song Of Glory (B.R. Kumar) 2, Chaitanya (Nazar Alam) 3 and Striking Distance (Rayan Ahmed ) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and nk. 1m, 29.56s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

2. ROYAL BEAUTY HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: GLORIOUS TRUST (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Ganton (Surya Prakash) 2, Rippling Waters(Farid Ansari) 3 and Pacific (Manikandan) 4. 2, 3-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 28.13s. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Mr. Sukhveer Singh Samra. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. ROYAL BEAUTY HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: TORBERT (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Cotton Hall (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Royal Rules (Brisson) 3 and Fun Storm (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1, 3-1/4 and lnk. 1m, 28.29s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. METICULOUS PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): MEZCAL (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Maranello (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Sweet Fragrance (Surya Prakash) 3 and Amber Lightning (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3-3/4, 1-3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 15.63s. Owners: Mr. Joyadeep Datta Gupta, M/s. Hyperion Bloodstock, Mr. & Mrs. Faraouq R, Mr. Sameer F.R, Mr. Zaheer R, Mr. Marthand S. Mahindra, Mr. Jeet & Bhaskar Banerjee, Samira Piperno, Biswajit S. Roy, Abhijit B. Verma. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

5. POLISHED CHROME HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: SOARING HIGH (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Mzilikazi (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Emissary (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 4. Not run: Copper Queen. 1-3/4, 2-3/4 and nk. 1m, 14.36s. Owner: M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. BOTANICAL GARDEN CUP (Div. I), (1,300m), rated 20 to 45: TRENDING PRINCESS (Surya Prakash) 1, Glorious Sunlight (B.R. Kumar) 2, Rush More (Muzaffar) 3 and Incredible Star (M. Bhaskar) 4. 1, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 22.56s. Owners: Mr. J. Ramesh, Mr. C.R. Bala Kumar. Trainer: P. Krishna.

7. BOTANICAL GARDEN CUP (Div. II), (1,300m), rated 20 to 45: STAR SYMBOL (A. Imran Khan) 1, Wild Frank (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Beauteous Maximus (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Tifosi (Surya Prakash) 4. 2-1/4, 7 and 2. 1m, 22.73s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

8. HAPPY TIMES HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: MIGHTY PRINCESS (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Shield Maiden (Shahar Babu) 2, Wonderful Era (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Star Fling (A. Imran Khan) 4. Not run: Lady Rhino. Nk, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m, 30.27s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.