Soaring High lives up to its name in feature

CHENNAI:

18 February 2021 18:11 IST

Soaring High (P. Sai Kumar up) won the M.CT. M. Chidambaram Chettiar Memorial Cup, the feature event of the races here on Thursday (Feb. 18).The winner is owned by United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders and trained by R. Ramanathan. Jockey T.S. Jodha scored a treble on the day.

1. NORA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: VELOCITY (T.S. Jodha) 1, Orange Pekoe (H. Rahul) 2, Chanakya (S. Hussain) 3 and Arazinger (Arshad Alam) 4. 2, 3-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 30.84s. Owner: Mrs. Elsy Antony. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. EL TROPICO PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: RHIANNON (Arshad Alam) 1, Fun Lover (B. Nikhil) 2, Big Treasure (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Striking Distance (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1-3/4, lnk and 1-1/2. 1m, 14.51s. Owners: Mr. Pavan Rangaraj, Estate of Late Mr. Ramesh Jagtiani, Mr. Kishore Reddy & Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj. Trainer: P. Krishna.

3. ICEBREAKER PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: DIVINA (T.S. Jodha) 1, Salvo (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Majestic Wind (Brisson) 3 and Otus (B. Nikhil) 4. Not run: City Of Sails and Kasi Masi. Lnk, 6-1/2 and nose. 1m, 42.61s. Owners: Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Husain Sultan Ali Nensey. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): MR KOOL (T.S. Jodha) 1, Skylight (P. Sai Kumar) 2, My Triumph (S. Shareef) 3 and Pink Pearl (Shahar Babu) 4. Not run: Wind Symbol and Abilitare. Lnk, 5 and 1. 1m, 15.65s. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. M. CT. M. CHIDAMBARAM CHETTIAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: SOARING HIGH (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Mzilikazi (Zervan) 2, Oscars Thunder. (A.M. Alam) 3 and Night Hunt (M. Bhaskar) 4. Not run: Fast Car. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 12.46s. Owner: M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. NORA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: WELCOME CHAKRAM (Azfar Syeed) 1, Lady Blazer (Arshad Alam) 2, Majestic Charmer (Antony Raj) 3 and Perfect Support (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. Not run: Sabihaa. 1-1/4, 1-3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m 30.48s. Owners: Mr. K.S. Mandanna & Mr. P. Packiasamy. Trainer: Mandanna.