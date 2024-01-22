Snowpiercer, Vafadar and Last Wish please

January 22, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Snowpiercer, Vafadar and Last Wish pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 22).

Inner sand:

1000m: Disruptor (S. Shareef) 1-10, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Jokshan (Chetan K) 1-13, 600/44. Moved well. Crime Of Passion (Salman K), The Omega Man (Afsar) 1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Last Wish (Mark) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Breeze Bluster (Vivek), Memorable time (rg) 1-14.5, 600/43. They finished level.

1400m: Vafadar (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Snowpiercer (P. Trevor) 1-57, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim.

Inner sand — Jan 21:

600m: Alpha Legend (R. Ravi), The Republican Power (Ramesh K) 38.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: The Advisor (Ramesh K), The Golden Dream (R. Ravi) 1-11, 600/39.5. They worked well. Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep), Instructor (M. Naveen) 1-8, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Strikingly (A. Ramu), The Gallery Time (M. Naveen) 1-8, 600/38.5. A notable pair.

1200m: Golden Stride (R. Ravi), Blues Ballad (M. Naveen) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Masato (S. John) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/38. Fit for the fray. Royal Mysore (Naveen K) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/38. In fine nick. Fair Counsel (M. Naveen), Contractor (A. Ramu) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Leather Back (S. John) 1-22, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. In fine condition.

Outer sand:

600m: Rightly Noble (Saddam H) 44. Shaped well. Excellent Ray (Suraj), Priceless Prince (Prabhakaran) 44. Former moved better.

1000m: Blackstone (A. Velu) 1-11, 600/40. May strike soon.

1200m: Stravinsky (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed. Star Concept (Ashok) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Rapidus (Aliyar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1600m: Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-58, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved nicely. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Catch the eye.

