GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Snowpiercer, Vafadar and Last Wish please

January 22, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Snowpiercer, Vafadar and Last Wish pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 22).

Inner sand:

1000m: Disruptor (S. Shareef) 1-10, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Jokshan (Chetan K) 1-13, 600/44. Moved well. Crime Of Passion (Salman K), The Omega Man (Afsar) 1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Last Wish (Mark) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Breeze Bluster (Vivek), Memorable time (rg) 1-14.5, 600/43. They finished level.

1400m: Vafadar (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Snowpiercer (P. Trevor) 1-57, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim.

Inner sand — Jan 21:

600m: Alpha Legend (R. Ravi), The Republican Power (Ramesh K) 38.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: The Advisor (Ramesh K), The Golden Dream (R. Ravi) 1-11, 600/39.5. They worked well. Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep), Instructor (M. Naveen) 1-8, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Strikingly (A. Ramu), The Gallery Time (M. Naveen) 1-8, 600/38.5. A notable pair.

1200m: Golden Stride (R. Ravi), Blues Ballad (M. Naveen) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Masato (S. John) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/38. Fit for the fray. Royal Mysore (Naveen K) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/38. In fine nick. Fair Counsel (M. Naveen), Contractor (A. Ramu) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Leather Back (S. John) 1-22, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. In fine condition.

Outer sand:

600m: Rightly Noble (Saddam H) 44. Shaped well. Excellent Ray (Suraj), Priceless Prince (Prabhakaran) 44. Former moved better.

1000m: Blackstone (A. Velu) 1-11, 600/40. May strike soon.

1200m: Stravinsky (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed. Star Concept (Ashok) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Rapidus (Aliyar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1600m: Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-58, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved nicely. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Catch the eye.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.