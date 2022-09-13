Snowfall, Soup And Sandwich and House Of Lords impress

Snowfall, Soup And Sandwich and House Of Lords impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 13) morning.

Inner Sand.

600m: Phanta (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy.

800m: Camille (Dashrath) 56, 600/42. Easy. Soup And Sandwich (Zameer) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Coeur De Lion (J. Chinoy), Zacapa (rb) 57, 600/43. Former was two lengths better. House Of Lords (J. Chinoy), Excellent Gold (rb) 50, 600/37. Former made up four lengths and easily finished a distance ahead. Outlander (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Moved well. My Princess (Zameer) 55, 600/41. Easy. Intense Approach (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Good work.

1000m: Brazos (Dhebe), Gimme (Parmar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Flaming Lamborgini (Dashrath) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Worked well. Kings Best (T.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/54, 600/040. Edmund (Ajinkya), M’ssarat (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved level freely.

1400m: Mount Sinai (rb) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 800/57, 600/44. Moved freely. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

Gate practice — inner sand.

1000m: Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Jumped out well. Hawk Of The Wind (H.M. Akshay), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-12, 600/43. Both jumped out well.

Noted on September 12:

Inner sand.

800m: Flying Visit (Mansoor) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Adamas (Yash), Mystical Rose (Peter) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Wall Street (Yash), Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Starry Spirit (app), Pyrrhus (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was superior.

1200m: Star (Peter), Jerusalem (Yash) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Dangerous (Santosh), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former who is in good shape finished well clear. Note the former.