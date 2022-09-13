Snowfall, Soup And Sandwich and House Of Lords impress

PUNE:
September 13, 2022 17:06 IST

Snowfall, Soup And Sandwich and House Of Lords impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 13) morning.

Inner Sand.

600m: Phanta (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy.

800m: Camille (Dashrath) 56, 600/42. Easy. Soup And Sandwich (Zameer) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Coeur De Lion (J. Chinoy), Zacapa (rb) 57, 600/43. Former was two lengths better. House Of Lords (J. Chinoy), Excellent Gold (rb) 50, 600/37. Former made up four lengths and easily finished a distance ahead. Outlander (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Moved well. My Princess (Zameer) 55, 600/41. Easy. Intense Approach (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Good work.

1000m: Brazos (Dhebe), Gimme (Parmar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Flaming Lamborgini (Dashrath) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Worked well. Kings Best (T.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/54, 600/040. Edmund (Ajinkya), M’ssarat (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved level freely.

1400m: Mount Sinai (rb) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 800/57, 600/44. Moved freely. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

Gate practice — inner sand.

1000m: Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Jumped out well. Hawk Of The Wind (H.M. Akshay), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-12, 600/43. Both jumped out well.

Noted on September 12:

Inner sand.

800m: Flying Visit (Mansoor) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Adamas (Yash), Mystical Rose (Peter) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Wall Street (Yash), Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Starry Spirit (app), Pyrrhus (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was superior.

1200m: Star (Peter), Jerusalem (Yash) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Dangerous (Santosh), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former who is in good shape finished well clear. Note the former.

