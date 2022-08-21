Snowfall primed to deliver in feature event

August 21, 2022 00:30 IST

The three-year-old filly Snowfall, who is in fine nick as evidenced by her morning trials and mock race, should score over her rivals in the F.D. Wadia Trophy, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Aug. 21) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. EVATINA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Sandman (3) M.S. Deora 62, 2. Queen Regnant (5) Bhawani 60, 3. Great Guns (6) Ajinkya 59.5, 4. Sinner (8) Trevor 58, 5. Fairmont (1) Zervan 56, 6. Mount Sinai (7) M. Alam 53.5, 7. Mysterious Girl (2) Nazil 50 and 8. Tail Event (4) Peter 49.

1. SINNER, 2. GREAT GUNS, 3. SANDMAN

2. MARIINSKY TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 2.00: 1. Northern Lights (5) Chouhan 59, 2. Faith Of Success (4) Bhawani 55, 3. Truly Epic (2) Ajinkya 54.5, 4. Caprisca (1) Sandesh 54, 5. Victorious Sermon (6) T.S. Jodha 53.5 and 6. Grand Accord (3) Parmar 52.5.

1. NORTHERN LIGHTS, 2. TRULY EPIC

3. WAVES OF GLORY PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.30: 1. Majestic Warrior (6) J. Chinoy 59, 2. Intense Approach (---), 3. Treasure Gold (3) P. Shinde 56.5, 4. Flaming Fire (8) S.J. Sunil 56, 5. Musterion (2) V.N. Bunde 54.5, 6. Soup And Sandwich (5) Shubham 54.5, 7. Lady Santana (4) M.S. Deora 52.5 and 8. Lord And Master (7) Chouhan 52.5.

1. LORD AND MASTER, 2. FLAMING FIRE, 3. SOUP AND SANDWICH

4. MAYOR’S TROPHY (1,800m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.00: 1. DYF (6) Trevor 56, 2. Gimme (7) Parmar 56, 3. Jerusalem (5) Ajinkya 56, 4. Michigan (3) J. Chinoy 56, 5. Arrow Point (2) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. Daianne (4) Bhawani 54.5, 7. Milli (1) Sandesh 54.5 and 8. Venus (8) Chouhan 54.5.

1. DYF, 2. VENUS, 3. JERUSALEM

5. WAVES OF GLORY PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.30: 1. Baby Bazooka (3) Nazil 59.5, 2. Desert Fire (2) M. Alam 58.5, 3. Thunderclap (9) Chouhan 58.5, 4. Dali Swirl (5) H. Gore 55.5, 5. Polyneices (6) Zervan 55, 6. Raffaello (1) Sandesh 55, 7. Empower (4) P. Shinde 54.5, 8. Nolan (7) Ajinkya 54 and 9. Jetfire (8) P. Dhebe 53.5.

1. RAFFAELLO, 2. BABY BAZOOKA, 3. THUNDERCLAP

6. F.D. WADIA TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Liam (1) Parmar 57, 2. Lady Cadet (2) Santosh 55.5, 3. Snowfall (3) Trevor 55.5 and 4. Wordsmith (4) Chouhan 54.

1. SNOWFALL

7. SEA RULER PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Mozelle (6) Trevor 59, 2. Ristretto (3) P. Shinde 54, 3. Lady Di (9) V.N. Bunde 53.5, 4. Volare (8) T.S. Jodha 53, 5. Distinction (10) Chouhan 52.5, 6. Goldiva (2) Sandesh 52.5, 7. Magnanimous (1) Bhawani 52.5, 8. Better Half (11) S.J. Sunil 52, 9. Mojo (5) Merchant 52, 10. Mufaza (4) Parmar 51.5 and 11. Mirae (7) M. Alam 51.

1. MOZELLE, 2. DISTINCTION, 3. VOLARE

8. SECRET ROMEO PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Finch (1) Bhawani 62, 2. Vikramaditya (3) M.S. Deora 62, 3. Commandment (7) Trevor 61.5, 4. Tristar (6) Zervan 61.5, 5. Demetrius (5) H. Gore 60.5, 6. Expedition (2) Peter 60, 7. Murwara Princess (14) T.S. Jodha 59, 8. Remy Red (8) J. Chinoy 59, 9. C’est L’ Amour (11) Agarwal 58.5, 10. Red Riot (9) S.G. Prasad 58.5, 11. Allied Attack (10) P. Shinde 54.5, 12. Ame (4) P. Dhebe 54, 13. Sonisha (13) Nazil 49.5 and 14. Shadows (12) Kaviraj 49.

1. TRISTAR, 2. VIKRAMADITYA, 3. COMMANDMENT

Day’s Best: NORTHERN LIGHTS.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7, (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala : All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.