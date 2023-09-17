HamberMenu
Snowfall, Magileto and Scaramanga impress

September 17, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Snowfall, Magileto and Scaramanga impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 17) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Lord Fenicia (J. Chinoy) 42. Easy.

800m: Decacorn (Parmar), Fortunate Son (rb) 53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Lord Murphy (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Urged. Kanya Rashi (Srinath), Tee Tee Dee (S. Kamble) 56, 600/43. Both were level. Maransh (Zeeshan), Northbound (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Both were level. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Scorcese (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Marlboro Man (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Kimiko (S. Sunil) 55, 600/40. Pressed. Renaissance Art (Aniket), Marmaris (rb) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Both moved neck and neck freely. Supernatural (Trevor) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Windermere (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Snowfall (rb) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Magileto (rb) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Galloping Ahead (rb) 1-25, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1400m: Tarzan (rb) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Moved well.

Mock race noted on September 16.

Race track: 1200m: Waikiki (Parmar), Giant Star (S.J. Sunil), Sovereign Master (Mosin) Star Prosperity (Yash Narredu), She Is On Fire (P. Vinod) 1-12, 600/36. Shd, Lnk and 3-1/2. Waikiki who was racing fourth till the bend, easily covered the leeway on the outside and pipped Giant Star at the post.

