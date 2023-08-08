Snowfall and Son Of A Gun catch the eye 

August 08, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - PUNE:

Snowfall and Son Of A Gun caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Kirkines (Neeraj) 42. Easy. Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj) 42. Easy. Blaze Carson (Gore) 42. Easy.

800m: Mount Sinai (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Esperanza (Zeeshan) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Lord And Master (rb) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Bomber (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Ticanto (Mustakim), Rising Power (Aniket) 55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble), Euphoric (Kaviraj) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Rodri (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Northern Singer (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Should make amends. Coeur De Lion(S. Chinoy) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Silver Steps (Zeeshan), Historic (T.S. Jodha) 54, 60/40. Former easily finished three lengths ahead while the latter was pushed. Power Of Blessings (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/43. Easy. Pegaso (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Midsummer Star (N.B. Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. Good. Arcana (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/43. Eased up in the last part. Lightning Blaze (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Urged. Pyrrhus (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. High Spirit (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Comaneci (Gagandeep) 54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Roll The Dice (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Pressed in the last part. Stole My Heart (Neeraj), Chamonix (C. Umesh) 58, 600/43. Pair level.

1000m: Time And Tide (Gagandeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Endurance (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Improved.

1200m: Snowfall (H.M. Akshay) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

