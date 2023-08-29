Snowfall and Mount Sinai catch the eye

August 29, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - PUNE:

Snowfall and Mount Sinai caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Rue St Honore (Neeraj) 42. Easy.

800m: Aloysia (S. Amit) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Ultimo (R. Ajinkya), Superimpose (Dashrath) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Wild Hammer (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Dyf (S. Kamble), Winter Agenda (Kaviraj) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Market King (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Good. Nolan (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Come Back Please (Prasad) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Kinzhal (R. Ajinkya), Sonic Boom (S. Amit) 51, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. Supernatural (Trevor), Souza (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. They were easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Enlightened (Mosin) 1-10, 600/44. Easy. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Mount Sinai (Aniket) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Snowfall (Aniket) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Maintains winning form.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.