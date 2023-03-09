HamberMenu
Snowfall and Divine Thoughts catch the eye

March 09, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Snowfall and Divine Thoughts caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (March 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Smart Choice (V. Bunde) 38. Pressed. 800m: Metzinger (Nazil) 1400/600m 49, 1200/600m 37. Moved well. Bellator (rb) 51, 600/38. Pushed in the last part. Moonlight Kiss (Aniket) 56, 600/41. Easy. Destroyer (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Magnanimous (Bhawani) 53, 600/41. Good work. Decacorn (Parmar), Gimme (D.A. Naik) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely.

1000m: Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Kariena (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Alexandros (Neeraj), Chenevix Trench (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/43. Both were easy. Sierra Dela Plata (Kirtish), Claudius (Chouhan) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level. Lord Murphy (Zervan), Silver Steps (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. They finished level. Justin (Neeraj), Lightning Flame (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Malakhi (Haridas) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Kirkines (Neeraj), Away She Goes (Kaviraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely. Pyrrhus (Hamir) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Fancy Nancy (Kaviraj), Dexa (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former ended two lengths in front. Hela (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved nicely.

1200m: Versace (Neeraj), Midas Touch (Bhawani) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Divine Thoughts (T.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Snowfall (Haridas) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively.

