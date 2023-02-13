ADVERTISEMENT

Snowfall and Destroyer show out

February 13, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Snowfall and Destroyer showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 13) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Arabian Phoenix (Shahrukh) 42. Easy.

800m: Diamondintherough (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Slightly urged. Lord Vader (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Be Safe/Queen Of Windsor (app) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Fairuza (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved well. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Good.

1000m: Aira (app), Animous (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Ariayana Star (Neeraj), Art Collector (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved freely. Dufy (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed.

1200m: Snowfall (A. Gaikwad) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Mozelle (T.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Song Song Blue (app) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. Marlboro Man (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed.

Race track: 1000m: Aloysia (Ajinkya), Ameerah (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Sovereign Master (Shelar), Precioso (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. They moved level freely. Charming Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Worked well. Destroyer (Nazil) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Moved impressively. Fashion Icon (Vinod) 1-10, 600/40. Moved freely. Battista (T.S. Jodha), Tenth Star/On Fleek (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead. Caliph (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Pleased. Rubik Star (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Leto (V. Bunde), Campaign (Shelar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Renaissance Art (A. Gaikwad), Roderic O’ Connor/Isn’t She Special (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Latter was slowly off and they finished level.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Feb. 12):

Race track: 1200m: Claudius (Chouhan), Pegaso (Gagandeep), Wild Hammer (Mustakim) and Definitely (Shahrukh) 1-14, 600/36. Won by: 3-1/4, 5L and 2L. Claudius won the race impressively.

