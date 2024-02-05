Smiles Of Fortune, Royal Nobility, Nightjar, and Wonderful Era impress

February 05, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Smiles Of Fortune, Royal Nobility, Nightjar and Wonderful Era impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 5).

Outer sand:

1000m: Spectacle (S. Imran), Smiles Of Fortune (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/42. Latter started four lengths behind, moved well and finished level. Constant Variable (Shyam Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. In good condition.

Inner sand:

600m: Royal Treasure (rb) 41.5. Urged. Autumn Shower (rb) (1200-600) 44.5. Oberon (rb) (1200-600) 44.5.

800m: Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Empress Royal (rb) 55, 600/40. Worked well. Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/42.5. Easy. A 3-y-o (Perfect Stride - Raw Silk) (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Gingersnap (Shyam Kumar) 59, 600/44.5. Eased up. Royal Marquess (rb), Royal Supreme (Farid Ansari) 54.5, 600/40.5. They stretched out well. Green Reef (rb) 56, 600/40.5. In good shape.

1000m: Aurora Borealis (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/57, 600/42.5, Shaped well. Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Edmund (Shyam Kumar) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Still I Rise (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45. Moved freely. Wind Symbol (A.S. Peter) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Moved fluently. Wonderful Era (Farid Ansari) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Abnegator (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Stolen Glance (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. A 3-y-o (Lord Admiral - Darkyila) (A.S. Peter) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Urged. Touch Of Fury (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Stern Maiden (K.V. Baskar) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved well. Lady Zeen (Koshi Kumar) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. In good condition. Midnight Sparkle (rb), Silver Soul (S. Imran) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. They moved neck and neck and finished together. Annalisa (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. Urged.

1200m: Romualdo (rb), Element (Inayat) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. They are in fine nick. Noted on Sunday (Feb. 4).

Outer sand:

600m: Star Of Liberty (rb) 43.5. Niggled.

800m: Renello (rb), Annexed (rb) 56, 600/43. They were extended, the former finished three lengths in front. Emelda (Koshi Kumar) 1-0, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Windsor Walk (rb), Asta (Koshi Kumar) 1-8, 800/55, 600/43. They moved well. Prince Purple (rb), Eclipse Award (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Sovereign Spirit (Ram Nandan), Royal Baron (S. Kabdhar) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. They were pushed and the former finished four lengths ahead. Masterpiece (rb), Lady Wonder (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. They worked well. Bertha (M. Bhaskar) 1-14.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 1-18.5, 800/1-1, 600/44. Unextended.

1200m: Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar) 1-26.5, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings.

Inner sand:

600m: Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 40.5. In good shape. Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Strode out well. Majestic Charmer (rb) 41. Urged. Falconbridge (Farid Ansari), Royal Exemplar (rb) 41. Former moved better and finished two lengths in front. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 39. In fine shape. Royal Mayfair (rb) 40. Good.

800m: Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 52, 600/39. Impressed. Kallipos (rb), Despacito (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. They are in good condition. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 52.5, 600/38.5. Pleased. Autumn Shower (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Handy. Zaneta (Koshi Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Abilitare (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Jahzara (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Easy. Stillwater (rb), Noble Grand (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. They were easy.

1200m: Kallania (Ram Nandan), Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-33, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/44. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Mutant (Ram Nandan), Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41.5. Former moved better and finished four lengths ahead.