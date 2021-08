Smashing Blue wins Sultan Pheroze Plate

R.H. Sequeira-trained Smashing Blue (Akshay Kumar up) won the Sultan Pheroze Plate, the feature event of Sunday’s (Aug.1) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Sequira saddled two more winners on the day, while Akshay Kumar stole the limelight by winning five races.

1. ROYSTON ROCK PLATE (1,200m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): KEYSTONE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Galwan (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Jean Lafette (R. Ajinkya) 3 and Zeus (Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and 2. 1m, 14.01s. ₹12 (w), 12, 16 and 29 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 76, FP: 63, Q: 68, Tanala: 967. Favourite: Keystone. Owners: Mr. Tegbir Singh Brar rep. Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. FAIR TRIAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m) rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CASTLEROCK (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, All Time Legend (Akshay Kumar) 2, Blue Valentine (Trevor) 3 and Red River (R.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Crackershow. 1-1/2, 3 and 3. 1m, 14.57s. ₹40 (w), 13, 10 and 10 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 55, FP: 152, Q: 58, Tanala: 300. Favourite: All Time Legend. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Dilip Thomas rep. Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Company Limited. Trainer: S.A. Shehzad Abbas.

3. FAIR TRIAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): XFINITY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Mandala Bay (Trevor) 2, Story Teller (R.S. Jodha) 3 and The Prospect (A.A. Vikrant) 4. Not run: Kingston. 5-1/2, Nk and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.60s. ₹23 (w), 11, 10 and 36 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 85, FP: 59, Q: 16, Tanala: 509. Favourite: Mandala Bay. Owner: Mr. Akshay Karan. Trainer: Ananta Vatsalya.

4. ANAB E SHAHI PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): BATTLE READY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Air Salute (N.B. Kuldeep) 2, Misty River (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Acadian Angel (G. Naresh) 4. Nk, 2 and Sh. 1m, 15.78s. ₹21 (w), 14, 17 and 28 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 81, FP: 91, Q: 72, Tanala: 632. Favourite: Battle Ready. Owners: Mr. C. Parthasarthy, Mr. Rajat Parthasarthy, Mr. V. Krishna Das & Mr. Veeramachaneni Bharat. Trainer: D. Netto.

5. SULTAN PHEROZE PLATE (1,200m) rated 80 and above (Cat. I): SMASHING BLUE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Corfe Castle (Gaurav Singh) 2, Trump Girl (Abhay Singh) 3 and Lightning Bolt (Trevor) 4. Sh, Nk and 2-1/2. 1m, 13.26s. ₹23 (w), 10, 13 and 40 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 131, FP: 70, Q: 39, Tanala: 1,293. Favourite: Lightning Bolt. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. FAIRWAY PLATE (1,600m) rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): LAMHA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Grand Finale (B.R. Kumar) 2, Campania (Trevor) 3 and Advance Guard (Nikhil Naidu) 4. Not run: Best Buddy. 3/4, 1 and 3. 1m, 42.90s. ₹22 (w), 10, 20 and 11 (p). SHP: 82, THP: 68, FP: 316, Q: 173, Tanala: 558. Favourite: Campania. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

7. ANAB E SHAHI PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m) rated up to 25 (Cat. III): SHELDON (G. Naresh) 1, N R I Touch (Akshay Kumar) 2, Hip Hop (C.P. Bopanna) 3 and Let It Be Me (B.R. Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, Hd and Nk. 1m, 14.40s. ₹370 (w), 51, 14 and 129 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 401, FP: 1,834, Q: 645, Tanala: 87,174. Favourite: Due Dilligence. Owner: Mr. Mukund Kakani. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

Jackpot: 70% ₹47,775 (7 tkts.) and 30% 201 (713 tkts.); Treble: (i) 251 (124 tkts.), (ii) 2,143 (24 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: (i) 439 (76 tkts.), (ii) 11,145 (5 tkts.).