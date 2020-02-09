Smashing Blue wins feature

Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Dr. Peddy Reddy Prabhakar Reddy’s Smashing Blue (David Allan up) won the Darley Arabian Million, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (Feb. 9). R.H. Sequeira trains the winner. Jockey Ashhad Asbar and trainer M. Srinivas Reddy scored a treble each.

1. KASU BRAHMANANDA REDDY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), (Cat. II), (Terms): ASHWA BRAVO (Suraj Narredu) 1, Amyra (Ajit Singh) 2, N R I Touch (David Allan) 3 and Khalasar (I. Chisty) 4. 5-3/4, 5 and 1/2. 1m, 25.64s. ₹7 (w), 6, 20 and 6 (p), SHP: 58, FP: 93, Q: 79, Tla: 282. Favourite: Ashwa Bravo. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

2. POCHAMPALLY CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): SIYABONGA (Ashhad Asbar) 1, N R I Vision (David Allan) 2, Shiloh (Afroz Khan) 3 and Dunkirk (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 26.22s. ₹18 (w), 8, 8 and 16 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 57, Q: 32, Tla: 503. Favourite: N R I Vision. Owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (Div. II), (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MAHASHAKTI (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Ice Warrior (B.R. Kumar) 2, Glendale (I. Chisty) 3 and Minnelli (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1, ns and shd. 1m, 53.90s. ₹23 (w), 9, 13 and 7 (p), SHP: 48, FP: 325, Q: 187, Tla: 1,636. Favourite: Minnelli. Owners: M/s. Rakesh R. Jhunjhunwala, Berjis Minoo Desai & Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

4. KASU BRAHMANANDA REDDY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): BISATE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Mark My Day (Aneel) 2, Queen Daenerys (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Royal Pal (B.R. Kumar) 4. Ns, 3/4 and 4-1/2. 1m, 27.48s. ₹27 (w), 9, 18 and 6 (p), SHP: 60, FP: 711, Q: 511, Tla: 2,010. Favourite: Advance Guard. Owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Z.K. Dhunjibhoy. Trainer; Laxman Singh.

5. DARLEY ARABIAN MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only (Terms): SMASHING BLUE (David Allan) 1, Bedford (Suraj Narredu) 2, Exponent (B.R. Kumar) 3 and La Lady (N. Rawal) 4. 2-1/2, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.66s. ₹5 (w), 5 and 7 (p), SHP: 7, FP: 7, Q: 6. Favourite: Smashing Blue. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Dr. Peddy Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER'S TROPHY (Div. I), (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SOMERSET (G. Naresh) 1, Ajmal Briju (Gopal Singh) 2, Diesis Dream (I. Chisty) 3 and Rutilant (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Free Way. 2-1/4, 1 and 1. 1m, 55.07s. ₹107 (w), 16, 11 and 16 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 1,490, Q: 612, Tla: 7,590. Favourite: Mind Reader. Owner: Mr. M. Rama Krishna Reddy. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

7. POCHAMPALLY CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): DANDY MAN (Suraj Narredu) 1, Destined Dynamite (Srinath) 2, Balius (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Top Contender (Abhay Singh) 4. Hd, shd and 1/2. 1m, 26.63s. ₹12 (w), 8, 12 and 8 (p), SHP: 32, FP: 98, Q: 43, Tla: 272. Favourite: Dandy Man. Owner: M/s. Tekula Chandra Reddy & Rafaat Hussain. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

8. HIMALAYA PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): EXCLUSIVE ART (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Blazing Speed (Srinath) 2, Original Temptress (Koushik) 3 and Patron Saint (Jitendra Singh) 4. 4, 1/2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 13.17s. ₹12 (w), 7, 12 and 14 (p), SHP: 36, FP: 81, Q: 59, Tla: 1,051. Favourite: Exclusive Art. Owner: Mr. G. Narasa Reddy. Trainer: Robin Reddy.

Jkt: ₹24,265 (13 tkts), Runner-up: 7,115 (19 tkts), Mini Jkt: 1,288 (20 tkts), Tr (i): 99 (321 tkts), (ii): 221 (46 tkts), (iii): 2,715 (41 tkts).