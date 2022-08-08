Trainer R.H. Sequeira’s Smashing Blue, who is in good shape, should win the class I Mica Emperor Plate, the chief event of Monday’s (Aug. 8) races.

1. BAKHTAWAR PLATE (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.30 p.m.: 1. Divine Destiny (3) Kiran Naidu 56, 2. Hero Of The East (10) Abhay Singh 56, 3. My Pleasure (6) R.S. Jodha 56, 4. Rovaniemi (4) P. Vikram 56, 5. Carnival Lady (7) B. Nikhil 54.5, 6. Ella Eldingar (2) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 7. Speaking Of Love (5) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 8. Swiss Girl (9) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 9. Voice Of A Dream (1) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5 and 10. White Roses (8) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. SPEAKING OF LOVE, 2. WHITE ROSES, 3. SWISS GIRL

2. BHUPALPALLY PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.00: 1. Siyavash (11) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Hot Seat (4) Khurshad Alam 58, 3. Salisbury (2) Afroz Khan 57.5, 4. Bedford (9) P. Sai Kumar 57, 5. Dharasana (6) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 6. Laurus (5) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 7. Blue Label (3) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 8. Exotic Dancer (1) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 9. Above The Law (8) Md. Ismail 52, 10. I Am Superman (7) D.S. Deora 52 and 11. Star Cruise (10) B.R. Kumar 51.

1. EXOTIC DANCER, 2. LAURUS, 3. I AM SUPERMAN

3. SHAMIRPET CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.35: 1. Isra (8) Aneel 60, 2. Nugget (9) P.S. Chouhan 58, 3. The Akhanda (7) Abhay Singh 58, 4. Philanthropist (6) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 5. Indian Temple (1) Mohit Singh 56.5, 6. Wot's Up Jay (5) P. Gaddam 55, 7. Archangels (4) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 8. Muaser (3) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 9. Lightning Fairy (10) Ajeeth Kumar 54 and 10. Exclusive Luck (2) Md. Ismail 51.5.

1. NUGGET, 2. ARCHANGELS, 3. THE AKHANDA

4. BHUPALPALLY PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.10: 1. Mind Reader (7) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Malaala (10) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 3. Top Diamond (8) Santosh Raj 58.5, 4. Pinatubo (3) Mohit Singh 58, 5. Paladino (5) Afroz Khan 57.5, 6. Ok Boss (6) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 7. Flamingo Fame (1) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 8. Visionary (9) P.S. Chouhan 53.5, 9. Blazing Jupiter (2) Kuldeep Singh 53 and 10. My Master (4) Nakhat Singh 52.5.

1. MALAALA, 2. VISIONARY, 3. OK BOSS

5. B. MARIDESHWARA RAO MEMORIAL CUP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.45: 1. Fire Power (7) P.S. Chouhan 60, 2. Ashwa Raudee (4) Mukesh Kumar 59, 3. Akido (5) Kuldeep Singh 58, 4. Francis Bacon (3) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 5. Just Incredible (6) Aneel 54.5, 6. True Icon (1) Gaurav Singh 52 and 7. Bold Bidding (2) Akshay Kumar 51.

1. FIRE POWER, 2. AKIDO

6. MICA EMPEROR PLATE (1,200m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I) — 4.20: 1. Smashing Blue (3) Abhay Singh 64.5, 2. Hartnell (2) Mohit Singh 63, 3. Lagos (5) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Top Secret (6) D.S. Deora 53, 5. Wakeful (4) Gaurav Singh 53, 6. Premier Action (1) Afroz Khan 50, 7. Scramjet (7) P. Sai Kumar 50 and 8. Skipton (8) P. Vikram 50.

1. SMASHING BLUE, 2. LAGOS, 3. SCRAMJET

7. BROWN JACK PLATE (DIV. I) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 4.55: 1. Aiza (1) Aneel 61.5, 2. Challenger (9) R.S. Jodha 61.5, 3. Hip Hop (3) Nakhat Singh 61.5, 4. Reining Queen (2) Deepak Singh 61.5, 5. Space Time (5) Kiran Naidu 61, 6. Horse O' War (6) G. Naresh 60.5, 7. Viggen (7) Kuldeep Singh 59, 8. Arba Wahed Arba (10) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 9. Amalfitana (4) P.S. Chouhan 56.5, 10. Tales Of A Legend (11) P. Sai Kumar 55.5 and 11. Cephalonia (8) B. Nikhil 51.5.

1. CHALLENGER, 2. AMALFITANA, 3. HIP HOP

Day's Best: FIRE POWER

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.