Smashing Blue poised for a hat-trick

Smashing Blue is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Byerly Turk Million (1,200m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Jan. 5).

1. UMRAOLAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1.10 p.m.: 1. Chuckit (10) Dashrath Singh 55, 2. Committed Warrior (6) Akshay Kumar 55, 3. Kapell Bruke (2) A.A. Vikrant 55, 4. Mt. Davidson (11) Kuldeep Singh 55, 5. Team Player (5) Nakhat Singh 55, 6. Beauty On Parade (8) Rafique Sk. 53.5, 7. Belle Springs (1) I. Chisty 53.5, 8. Lamha (5) Koushik 53.5, 9. Look Of Love (9) P. Trevor 53.5, 10. Lorena (7) B.R. Kumar 53.5 and 11. Moringa (4) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5.

1. COMMITTED WARRIOR, 2. KAPELL BRUKE, 3. BELLE SPRINGS

2. SUNNY BLOSSOM PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.45: 1. Explosive (5) Ashhad Asbar 60, 2. Red Snaper (8) Jitendra Singh 59, 3. Aibak (ex: Troubadour) (2) Dashrath Singh 57.5, 4. Gazebo (4) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 5. Urvasi (11) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 6. Diesis Dream (3) I. Chisty 53.5, 7. Kate (6) Akshay Kumar 53, 8. Sputnic (1) B.R. Kumar 53, 9. Rare (9) Rafique Sk. 52, 10. Latest News (7) G. Naresh 51.5 and 11. Secret Command (10) Santosh Raj 50.5.

1. KATE, 2. EXPLOSIVE, 3. AIBAK

3. SRI A.S. KRISHNA MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.15: 1. Pentagon (9) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Destined Dynamite (10) Ashhad Asbar 59, 3. Palace On Wheels (7) Gaddam 58.5, 4. On My Way (5) Dashrath Singh 54.5, 5. Vijay’s Empire (8) Ajit Singh 54.5, 6. Bayrd (4) A.A. Viktant 54, 7. Staridar (3) Mukesh Kumar 54, 8. Dandy Man (1) I. Chisty 53.5, 9. Once More (1) Santosh Raj 52, 10. Buttonwood (2) Abhay Singh 51.5 and 11. Balius (11) Akshay Kumar 50.5.

1. BALIUS, 2. BUTTONWOOD, 3. PENTAGON

4. BYERLY TURK MILLION (1,200m), fillies 3-y-o only (Terms), 2.45: 1. Smashing Blue (3) Akshay Kumar 59, 2. Bedford (5) P. Trevor 56, 3. Africanus (7) Ajeeth Kumar 52, 4. Akashima (1) Mukesh Kumar 52, 6. Appenzelle (8) Dashrath Singh 52, 7. Elmira (6) Ajit Singh 52 and 8. Southern Princess (2) Nathan Evans 52.

1. SMASHING BLUE, 2. AFRICANUS, 3. SOUTHERN PRINCESS

5. TELANGANA AND ANDHRA SUB AREA TROPHY (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.15: 1. Max (11) I. Chisty 60, 2. Dunkirk (10) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 3. Giethorn (4) Deepak Singh 57.5, 4. Classy Guy (7) C.P. Bopanna 56.5, 5. Happy Together (6) Jitendra Singh 56.5, 6. Rahil (3) Ashhad Asbar 56.5, 7. Yours Forever (5) P. Trevor 56.5, 8. Digger (2) Rafique Sk. 56, 9. Flamingo Fame (9) Suraj Narredu 56, 10. Strategist (8) Akshay Kumar 55 and 11. Angel Tesoro (1) B.R. Kumar 53.

1. STRATEGIST, 2. YOURS FOREVER, 3. FLAMINGO FAME

6. SUNNY BLOSSOM PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Apollo (10) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Ice Warrior (7) Nakhat Singh 60, 3. Maxwell (2) Kuldeep Singh 59.5, 4. Stormy (5) Afroz Khan 58, 5. Satin Symphony (4) Gaddam 57, 6. Wings Of Eagles (3) B.R. Kumar 56.5, 7. Glendale (6) Akshay Kumar 55, 8. Royal Avenger (1) I. Chisty 54.5, 9. Free Way (9) A.A. Vikrant 54, 10. Spiritual (11) P. Trevor 53.5 and 11. Vijay’s Empress (8) Ajit Singh 52.

1. MAXWELL, 2. APOLLO, 3. SPIRITUAL

Day’s best: BALIUS

Double: COMMITTED WARRIOR - SMASHING BLUE

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4,

5 & 6; Tla: all races.