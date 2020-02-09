Smashing Blue for feature event

Smashing Blue, who is in rousing form, appeals most in the Darley Arabian Million (1,200m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Feb. 9).

1. KASU BRAHMANANDA REDDY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-15 p.m.: 1. Amyra (5) Ajit Singh 55, 2. Ashwa Bravo (4) Suraj Narredu 55, 3. Detonator (1) R. Vaibhav 55, 4. Khalasar (7) I. Chisty 55, 5. N R I Touch (3) Akshay Kumar 55, 6. Prime Gardenia (10) Kuldeep Singh 55, 7. Team Player (6) B.R. Kumar 55, 8. Cheltenham (9) G. Naresh 53.5, 9. Royal Valentine (2) Aneel 53.5 and 10. Turf Warrior (8) R. Ajinkya 53.5.

1. ASHWA BRAVO, 2. DETONATOR, 3. N R I TOUCH

2. POCHAMPALLY CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 1-45: 1. Prince Caspian (13) B.R. Kumar 60, 2. Crimson Fire (5) Deepak Singh 58.5, 3. Siyabonga (4) Ashhad Asbar 58, 4. Ulysses (10) Srinath 57, 5. Makram (ex: Rahil) (14) Kiran Naidu 56.5, 6. Actually (1) Surya Prakash 56, 7. Vijay’s Empire (6) R. Vaibhav 56, 8. N R I Vision (3) Akshay Kumar 55, 9. Dunkirk (11) Mukesh Kumar 54.5, 10. Soul Empress (9) Irvan Singh 54.5, 11. Vancouver (2) Santosh Raj 53.5, 12. Golden Hope (12) Md. Ismail 52.5, 13. Tokyo Jam (8) Abhay Singh 52 and 14. Shiloh (7) Afroz Khan 51.

1. SIYABONGA, 2. VANCOUVER, 3. ACTUALLY

3. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (Div. II), (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2-15: 1. Raajneeti (10) Srinath 60, 2. Mahashakti (6) Ashhad Asbar 59.5, 3. Ice Warrior (7) B.R. Kumar 59, 4. Vashishta (1) Mukesh Kumar 58, 5. Desert Moon (3) Deepak Singh 57, 6. Alta Vita (5) Surya Prakash 55, 7. Semira (4) Aneel 54.5, 8. Glendale (9) I. Chisty 53.5, 9. Minnelli (2) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 10. Royal Avenger (11) Ajit Singh 53 and 11. Rasika (8) Gaddam 51.5.

1. VASHISHTA, 2. MAHASHAKTI, 3. MINNELLI

4. KASU BRAHMANANDA REDDY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 2-45: 1. Advance Guard (1) Srinath 55, 2. Art In Motion (6) R. Ajinkya 55, 3. Big Outing (9) Ajit Singh 55, 4. Just Incredible (5) Irvan Singh 55, 5. Mark My Day (2) Aneel 55, 6. O’Sheehan (3) G. Naresh 55, 7. Royal Pal (11) B.R. Kumar 55, 8. Turf Monarch (7) I. Chisty 55, 9. Bisate (4) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 10. Destine To Be (10) Mukesh Kumar 53.5 and 11. Queen Daenerys (8) Suraj Narredu 53.5.

1. QUEEN DAENERYS, 2. ADVANCE GUARD, 3. TURF MONARCH

5. DARLEY ARABIAN MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only (Terms), 3-15: 1. Exponent (3) B.R. Kumar 56, 2. Bedford (1) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 3. La Lady (4) N. Rawal 54.5 and 4. Smashing Blue (2) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. SMASHING BLUE, 2. BEDFORD

6. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (Div. I), (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3-45: 1. Charlie Brown (4) Koushik 60, 2. Mind Reader (7) C.P. Bopanna 59.5, 3. Lancashire (5) Irvan Singh 59, 4. His Excellency (12) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 5. Somerset (2) G. Naresh 57.5, 6. Stormy (8) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 7. Rutilant (10) Srinath 55.5, 8. Ajmal Birju (9) Gopal Singh 53.5, 9. Diesis Dream (6) I. Chisty 53, 10. Free Way (1) Afroz Khan 52.5, 11. Valee Tiger (3) Rafique Sk. 51.5 and 12. Withrosemakeup (11) Jitendra Singh 51.5.

1. CHARLIE BROWN, 2. RUTILANT, 3. AJMAL BIRJU

7. POCHAMPALLY CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4-15: 1. Meka’s (13) R. Ajinkya 60, 2. Palace On Wheels (1) Gopal Singh 58.5, 3. Destined Dynamite (8) Srinath 58, 4. Pentagon (11) Kiran Naidu 57.5, 5. Dandy Man (2) Suraj Narredu 56, 6. Lockhart (9) Afroz Khan 56, 7. Top Contender (5) Abhay Singh 55.5, 8. Bayrd (14) A.A. Vikrant 55, 9. Once More (10) Santosh Raj 54.5, 10. Mr. Shanghai (3) C.P. Bopanna 53.5, 11. N R I Heights (6) Koushik 53.5, 12. Balius (4) Akshay Kumar 52, 13. Sublime (12) Gaddam 51.5 and 14. Hope Is Eternal (7) Ajeeth Kumar 51.

1. N R I HEIGHTS, 2. DANDY MAN, 3. BALIUS

8. HIMALAYA PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4-45: 1. Buzz Light Year (1) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Kimberly Cruise (6) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 3. Princess Of Dreams (5) R. Ajinkya 58, 4. Spice Up (14) Aneel 57.5, 5. Exclusive Art (10) Mukesh Kumar 57, 6. Blazing Speed (12) Srinath 56.5, 7. Maziyar (13) A.A. Vikrant 56.5, 8. Latest News (7) Afroz Khan 56, 9. Sea Wolf (3) Akshay Kumar 56, 10. Blazing Jupiter (11) Kuldeep Singh 55, 11. Gold Label (4) C.P. Bopanna 55, 12. Windsteps (9) Rafique Sk. 54, 13. Original Temptress (8) Koushik 53.5 and 14. Patron Saint (2) Jitendra Singh 53.5.

1. KIMBERLY CRUISE, 2. BUZZ LIGHT YEAR, 3. EXCLUSIVE ART

Day’s best: SMASHING BLUE

Double: ASHWA BRAVO — QUEEN DAENERYS

Jkt: 3, 4, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 3, 4 & 5; (iii): 6, 7 & 8; Tla: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 & 8.