Smashing Blue claims Beacon Plate

Hyderabad:

01 March 2021 18:59 IST

Smashing Blue, piloted by Akshay Kumar, won the Beacon Plate, the chief event of Monday’s (Mar. 1) Hyderabad races. The winner is owned by Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. R.H. Sequiera trains the winner. Trainer Sequeira saddled two more winners, while Akshay Kumar rode three winners on the day.

1. DREAM GIRL PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): ALL TIME LEGEND (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Key To Time (Suraj Narredu) 2, Rivadavia (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Hot Seat (Arshad Alam) 4. 1, 3/4 and Nk. 1m, 13.98s. ₹10 (w), 6, 9 and 14 (p). SHP: 26, THP: 23, FP: 49, Q: 34, Tanala: 367. Favourite: All Time Legend. Owner: Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

2. BALLERINA STAR PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): LAGOS (Suraj Narredu) 1, House Of Diamonds (Akshay Kumar) 2, Certitude (Trevor) 3 and Amyra (Afroz Khan) 4. Not run: Zamora. Nk, 2 and 3/4. 1m, 12.41s. ₹15 (w), 7, 5 and 5 (p). SHP: 12, THP: 16, FP: 28, Q: 12, Tanala: 52. Favourite: House Of Diamonds. Owners: Mr. Donald Anthony Netto & Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. DREAM GIRL PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): KINGSTON (Nakhat Singh) 1, Able Love (Kiran Naidu) 2, Muaser (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Starwalt (Trevor) 4. Not run: Gregor Clegane and Burano. 3-1/4, 1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 13.48s. ₹16 (w), 7, 6 and 6 (p). SHP: 16, THP: 23, FP: 52, Q: 39, Tanala: 325. Favourite: Starwalt. Owners: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

4. BALLERINA STAR PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): THE SPECIAL ONE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Once More (Nakaht Singh) 2, Incredulous (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Max (Afroz Khan) 4. Hd, Hd and 1. 1m, 13.07s. ₹29 (w), 11, 13 and 9 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 53, FP: 599, Q: 185, Tanala: 2,766. Favourite: Her Legacy. Owners: Mr. G. Anil, Mr. M. Madhukar & Mr. Vijay Anand Jangiti. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. RED KNIGHT PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): LAMHA (Abhay Singh) 1, Castlerock (Ashad Asbar) 2, Fashion Universe (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Always Success (Trevor) 4. 3, 1 and Hd. 1m, 39.69s. ₹53 (w), 18, 10 and 10 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 24, FP: 766, Q: 490, Tanala: 3,143. Favourite: Queen Daenerys. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. BEACON PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): SMASHING BLUE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Your Forever (P. Gaddam) 2, Long Range (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Happy Together (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and Sh. 1m, 12.42s. ₹7 (w), 5, 30 and 38 (p). SHP: 139, THP: 117, FP: 201, Q: 177, Tanala: 3,365. Favourite: Smashing Blue. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

7. SIR BRUCE PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SCRAMJET (Trevor) 1, Blissful (Akshay Kumar) 2, Gusty Note (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Augenstern (Afroz Khan) 4. 2-1/2, 3-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.43s. ₹10 (w), 8, 9 and 8 (p). SHP: 21, THP: 36, FP: 39, Q: 21, Tanala: 104. Favourite: Scramjet. Owners: United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

8. BUSINESS TYCOON PLATE (1,400m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): DESTINED TO BE (Akshay Kumar) 1, A Hundred Echoes (Trevor) 2, Hip Hop (Nakhat Singh) 3 and N R I Gift (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 2, 2 and Nk. 1m, 28.25s. ₹28 (w), 9, 8 and 28 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 60, FP: 150, Q: 66, Tanala: 2, 627. Favourite: Forever Bond. Owners: Mr. Tekula Chandra Reddy & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹11,276 (35 tkts.) and 30%: 955 (177 tkts.).

Treble: (i) ₹743 (52 tkts.), (ii) 3,944 (6 tkts.), (iii) 127 (647 tkts).

Mini Jackpot: ₹ 31,697 (1 tkt.).