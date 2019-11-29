Races

Slice Of Heaven, Ansaldo and Pearl Of Wisdom please

Slice Of Heaven, Ansaldo and Pearl Of Wisdom pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 29)

Inner sand:

1000m: Louisiana (Nazerul) 1-6, 600/39. Stretched out well. Saint Petersburg (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Indian Empress (M. Naveen) 45. Moved on the bit. Pearl Of Wisdom (Chetan K), Activated (Md. Shoaib) 43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Handsome (Suraj) 45.5. Moved freely. First Impression (Selvaraj), Redoubtable (Chetan K) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Realia (Selvaraj), a 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Sydney) (Chetan K) 45. They finished level. Goodwill Warrior (S.K. Paswan) 44.5. Moved well.

1000m: Slice Of Heaven (Vaibhav) 1-13, 600/43. Impressed. Ansaldo (Antony), Kimetto (I. Chisty) 1-16.5, 600/43. Former finished a distance ahead. Capstone (Shiva K) 1-15.5, 600/44. Worked well. Zehnazeeb (Shiva K) 1-15, 600/43. Strode out well. Tenali (Antony), La Romaine (I. Chisty) 1-16, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. High Tide (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. John Connor (I. Chisty), Nisus (Antony) 1-16, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Allabouther (Indrajeet), a 2-y-o (Burden Of Proof - Angel Child) (R. Marshall) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former moved better.

1200m: Augustina (S. Shareef) 1-28, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Air Support - Cocktail Circuit) (R. Marshall), Arabian Phoenix (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

