Slainte, Dear Lady, Royal Eminence and Bohemian Star excel

ADVERTISEMENT

Slainte, Dear Lady, Royal Eminence and Bohemian Star excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 3).

Outer sand: 600m: Lord Of The Turf (rb) 45. Easy. Sovereign Power (Farhan Alam) 44. Easy. A 3-y-o (Net Whizz - Faustina) (Farid Ansari) 45.

1000m: Cheval Blanc (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. In good shape. Anatolia (Farhan Alam) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. In fine condition. Forever (Yash Narredu), Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42. They pleased. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Retains form.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Dear Lady (Farhan Alam) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. She moved well within herself.

Inner sand: 600m: Star Of Texas (rb) 45. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 41. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Dali - Adalicia) 48. Lady Zeen (rb) 47. Albinus (rb) 48.

800m: Royal Monarch (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 53, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Bohemian Grandeur (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Karadeniz (Rajendra Singh) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Royal Treasure (RajendraSingh) 52, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Big Treasure (Khet Singh) 59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Emperor Ashoka (A.M. Alam) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Empress Royal (Farid Ansari), Serenity Princess (rb) 55.5, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Leitir - Mor - Blackjack) (Inayat) 1-2.5, 600/48. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 56.5, 600/41.5. Handy.

1000m: Beethoven (C. Brisson) 1-8.5, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Aretha (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/46. Eased up. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up. Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 1-7.5, 800/51, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Blue Sapphire (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Magic Moment (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Rule Of Emperors (Rajendra Singh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched out well. Speed Air (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Mezcal (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44. In good shape. A 2-y-o (Roderic O'Connor - Nora) (A.M. Alam) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Platini (rb) 1-11/5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Eased up. Kaamla (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42. Niggled. Chaitanya (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Star Waves (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Worked well. Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Royal Eminence (Farhan Alam) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40.5. A fine display. La Jefa (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Arapaho (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Divina (N. Murugan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40.5. Moved freely. Great Spirit (rb), Terminator (Yash Narredu) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. They finished together. Musanda (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up.

Mock race: 1000m: Alexandre Dumas (Angad), Lady Mimi (B. Dharshan), Zucardi (S. Kabdhar), Preakness (S. Saqlain), Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Fantastic Hit (Ram Nandan), Walking Brave (M. Bhaskar), Succession (S.A. Amit) and Super Glory (Ramandeep) 2-3/4, hd, 3-1/2. 1m 1.96s.