Skyfall and Judy Blue Eyes show out

Skyfall and Judy Blue Eyes showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sentinel (Jaykumar), Justin (Bhawani) 39. Both moved freely.

800m: Enid Blyton (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil), Immortal Love (Peter) 53, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Silent Knight (rb) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Kamaria (Rupesh), Royal Blue (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Former was superior. Sweet Emotion (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Impermanence (Peter), Indian Crown (J. Chinoy) 49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Kirkines (J. Chinoy), Flying Halo (Peter) 51, 600/38. Former better. Juliette (Bhawani), Musterion (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/38. Former made up five lengths and easily finished level. Victorious Sermon (Jaykumar) 55, 600/41. Easy. Nationwide (Zervan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Doc Martin (Zervan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Taimur (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Rue St’ Honore (Nazil), Gaugain (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sandman (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Urged. Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal), Dangerous (Santosh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Victoria Peak (Vinod) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Django (Zervan) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Pushed. Polyneices (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Kimiko (C.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Good work. Michigan (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Urged. Judy Blue Eyes (Zervan) 1-4, 800/48, 600/36. Excelled.

1200m: Queen O’ War (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/37. In good shape. Sky Fall (Rupesh), Weronika (Ajinkya) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Fashion Icon (Vinod), Goldiva (Mosin) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former beat the latter by two lengths.