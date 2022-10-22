Races

Sky Hawk and Impermanence catches the eye 

Sky Hawk and Impermanence caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Gazino (rb) 40. Easy. Scaramanga (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Zip Along (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Urged. Bombay (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Arabian Phoenix (rb), Lex Luthor (rb) 57, 600/41. They were level. Gangster (rb) 51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. 2/y/o Quasar/Rosie Sunshine (rb) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Django (rb) 52, 600/38. Responded well.

1000m: Impermanence (Saba) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved nicely. Sky Hawk (Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1200m: Kirkines (Saba) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Silver Spring (rb) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Good work. Starry Spirit (Saba) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Urged. Right To Privacy (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely.


