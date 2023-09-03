HamberMenu
Sky Fall shines

September 03, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Pune

Sriram S V 4874

Sky Fall shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 3) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Zarak (H.G. Rathod) 1400/600m 55. Easy. Star Gallery (H.G. Rathod) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Rue St Honore (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Flying Halo (Saba), Silver Springs (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Mi Arion (Mustakim), Friends First (P. Vinod) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and finished three lengths ahead. Sky Fall (P. Vinod), Dashmesh Dancer (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

