Sky Fall claims Dr. S.R. Captain Trophy

July 29, 2022 18:46 IST

The bottom-weighted Sky Fall, ridden by P.S. Kaviraj, won the Dr. S.R. Captain Trophy, the chief event of Friday’s (July 29) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Dallas Todywalla trains the winner.

In view of the incessant rainfall, the last race of the day was cancelled by the stewards of RWITC.

1. ALLEY CAT PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: PEPPER (H. Gore) 1, Majestic Warrior (Sandesh) 2, Rhythm Of Nature (Trevor) 3 and Rubik Star (Bhawani) 4. Not run: Tanhaiyaan. 3-3/4, 2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 9.10s. ₹57 (w), 17, 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 30, FP: 130, Q: 50, Tanala: 334 and 252. Favourite: Majestic Warrior. Owners: M/s. Geoffrey B. Nagpal & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

2. JAMSHED DALAL TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: FLEUR DE LYS (Kaviraj) 1, Royal Alamdaar (Dashrath) 2, Sky Storm (Sandesh) 3 and Queen Regnant (Bhawani) 4. 4, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 53.56s. ₹124 (w), 40 and 18 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 709, Q: 311, Tanala: 1,837 and 984. Favourite: Sky Storm. Owners: M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka, Dinesh G. Virwani & Mrs. Imtiaz A. Sait. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. SEASON OPENER PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ARABIAN PHOENIX (A. Prakash) 1, Dali Swirl (Sandesh) 2, Leto (Parmar) 3 and My Treasure (Yash Narredu) 4. Not run: Eyes On The Prize. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 3. 1m 25.63s. ₹22 (w), 11, 11 and 16 (p). SHP: 29, FP: 93, Q: 59, Tanala: 484 and 255. Favourite: My Treasure. Owners: M/s. Ashley Bob, Peter C. D’souza & Daulat Chhabria. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

Note: Candescent Star (P. Vinod up) planted in the starting stalls and did not participate.

4. DR. S.R. CAPTAIN TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: SKY FALL (Kaviraj) 1, Market King (Ajinkya) 2, Petronia (Trevor) 3 and The Protector (A. Prakash) 4. 2-3/4, Hd and 1-1/2. 1m, 8.76s. ₹34 (w), 17, 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 74, FP; 414, Q: 198, Tanala: 605 and 178. Favourite: Petronia. Owners: Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

5. HAWKE BAY PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: AHEAD OF MY TIME (Sandesh) 1, Arc De Triomphe (Trevor) 2, Alastair (Chouhan) 3 and Queen O’ war (Parmar) 4. 1-1/2, Nk and 1/2. 1m, 25.49s. ₹19 (w), 12, 18 and 14 (p). SHP: 57, FP: 159, Q: 82, Tanala: 471 and 133. Favourite: Ahead Of My Time. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. CLASSIC TALK PLATE (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: ESPERANZA (S. Zervan) 1, Golden Lioness (Yash Narredu) 2, Mojo (Bhwani) 3 and Outlander (H. Gore) 4. 5-3/4, 3-3/4 and 4. Not run: Phanta and Queens Pride. 58.60s. ₹19 (w), 13, 11 and 15 (p). SHP: 22, FP: 32, Q: 24, Tanala: 135 and 82. Favourite: Esperanza. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

Jackpot: 100%: ₹1,258 (412 tkts.).

Treble: 353 (107 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100%: 21, 356 (3 tkts.).