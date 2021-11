Sky Fall and Galloping Glory catch the eye

Pune:

05 November 2021 18:32 IST

Sky Fall and Galloping Glory caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 5) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Jughead (Daman) 40. Easy.

Advertising

Advertising

800m: World Is One (Daman) 54, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Camden Town (Mansoor), Princess Of Naples (Shelar) 53, 600/40. They finished level freely. Galloping Glory (P. Vinod) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Arabian Muktar (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39.5. Slightly urged. Northern Singer (Aniket) 53, 600/39. Pushed. Theodora (Kaviraj) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Sandra’s Secret (Hamir), Honourable Eyes (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. Both moved neck and neck freely. Sky Storm (Shelar), Hot To Trot (Hamir) 1-9.5, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Sky Fall (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

Noted on Nov. 4 — sand track:

600m: Joaquin (rb) 39. Good. Mishka’s Pride (Hamir) 41. Easy. Baku (P. Naidu) 40. Easy. Gazino (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Peppoli (P. Dhebe), Ame (Parmar) 52, 600/38. They moved level freely. Fortune Cookie (Ayyar), Indian Storm (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Pair level. Dragoness (Parmar), Iamstorm (Sandesh) 55.5, 600/40.5. Former was two lengths superior. Grand Architect (P. Shinde), Anointed (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Rasputin (Zervan) 56, 600/41. Easy. Impermanence (Hamir), Noble Lord (A. Prakash) 57, 600/42. They were easy. Petronia (Nazil) 51, 600/37.5. Pleased. Fuhrer (Kaviraj) 49.5, 600/37. Impressed. Silver Flames (Daman) 55, 600/41. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Zervan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Multiencrypted (Parmar) 50, 600/37.5. Moved well. Commandment (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Bloomsbury (Zameer), Unclaimed Treasure (Ayyar) 54.5, 600/41. They finished level freely. Fassbinder (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Alastair (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/os Hooves Of Thunder (Yash), Super King (Peter) 54.5, 600/40.5. They ended level. Baby Bazooka (Zervan) 52.5, 600/40. Shaped well. Full Of Grace (Zervan) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Willy Wonka (Akshay) 55, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Remus (Zervan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Worked well. Fidato (Shelar), Lightningonmyfeet (J. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was superior. Alicia (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. In a fine fettle. Arcadia (Chouhan), Bold Legend (Kaviraj) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Both are in good shape. Agostini Carracci (Zervan) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved fluently. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39.5. Good work. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/37.5. Responded well. Absolute Star (Akshay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well.