Sir Supremo asserts his class in the South India Derby stakes

Satish Narredu-trained Sir Supremo (Suraj Narredu astride) won the South India Derby Stakes, the prestigious event of the Pongal Day races, here on Wednesday (Jan. 15). The winner is the property of Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Dr. C.A. Prashanth, Mr. P. Apana Subaiya & Mr. Gautam Basapa.

Royal Chieftain led the field till the last 400m before Sir Supremo, who was racing a handy second, took command and went clear to win and give the two Narredus, Suraj and Satish, their first South India Derby.

Cavallo Veloce won the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Memorial Multi Million in a record time of 1m, 22.79s. bettering his own mark of 1m, 23.25s.

STAR EQUINE: Owners Daulat Chhabria, second from right, Dr. C.A.Prashanth, left, and trainer Satish Narredu leading in Sir Supremo (Suraj Narredu astride) after their steed won the main event of the Pongal Day's races, the South India Derby Stakes, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Jockey S. Zervan had a wonderful afternoon as he rode five winners out the seven rides on the day.

1. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): STAR CAVIAR (Zervan) 1, Divina (Neeraj) 2, Victory Walk (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Flash Star (Yash) 4. 1, nose and 23/4. 1m, 14.86s. Rs. 18 (w), 6,6 and 9 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 124, Q: 23, Tla: 223. Favourite: Divina.

Owners: Mr. J. Ramesh & Mr. C.R. Balakumar. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

2. TURF AUTHORITIES CUP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: EL POLITICO (Zervan) 1, Cocoa (S. Shareef) 2, Phoebe Buffay (Md. Asif Khan) 3 and Choir (Umesh) 4. Not run: City Of Ayaansh. 4, 2-1/4 and nk. 59.52s. Rs. 32 (w), 18, 10 and 40 (p), SHP: 65, FP: 263, Q: 173 and 7,546. Favourite: Choir. Owner S.A. Shehzad Abas. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.

3. HYDERABAD SILVER VASE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: DEMESTHENES (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Vintage Brut (Anil Baandal) 2, Lady Lazer (Jagadeesh) 3 and Trending Princess (Zervan) 4. Shd, 1 and 2. 1m, 26.78s. Rs. 28 (w), 6, 10 and 11 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 96, Q: 50, Tla: 1,579. Favourite: Dominant. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

REWARDING A RECORD-BREAKER: A.C. Muthiah presenting the winner's trophy to Arun Alagappan after the latter's horse Cavallo Veloce claimed the Dr. M.A.M.Ramaswamy Memorial Multi Million in record time. Also seen are, from left, MRC chairman M.A.M.R.Muthiah, Pranav Alagappan, Ramesh Rangarajan, trainer B. Suresh, Kantharaj Urs and the winning jockey A. Imran Khan.- | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

4. KUMARARAJAH M.A.M MUTHIAH MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: STAR GLITTER (P. Trevor) 1, Octavian (Yash) 2, Star Ranking (A. Imran) 3 and Dont Dilly Dally (S. Shareef) 4. Shd, lnk and 1. 1m, 25.98s. Rs. 21 (w), 8, 26 and 23 (p), SHP: 71, FP: 201, Q: 160, Tla: 4,014. Favourite: The Viceroy. Owner: Mr. Nirmal Singh. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: GOOD FORTUNE (Zervan) 1, Smashing Approach (David Allan) 2, Emissary (Yash) 3 and Priceless Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2, shd and 1-3/4. 1m, 11.79s. Rs. 60 (w), 8, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 231, Q: 49, Tla: 693. Favourite: Smashing Approach. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

6. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL MULTI MILLION (1,400m), 4-y-o & above: CAVALLO VELOCE (A. Imran) 1, Mauritania (David Allan) 2, Prevalent Force (David Egan) 3 and My Opinion (O' Donoghue) 4. Shd, nose and 6-1/2. 1m, 22.79s (record time). Rs. 28 (w), 6, 6 and 5 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 68, Q: 56, Tla: 206. Favourite: Prevalent Force. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. SOUTH INDIA DERBY STAKES (2,400m), 4-y-o only (Terms):

SIR SUPREMO (Speaking Of Which-Cool Mover) Suraj Narredu 1, LIGHTNING BOLT (Excellent Art-Shamaal) Srinath 2, IMPAVID (Air Support-Polenta) David Egan 3 and ROYAL CHIEFTAIN (Saamidd- Reina De Mexico) I. Chisty 4. 3-3/4, nose and 1. 2m, 37.06s. Rs. 31 (w), 6, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 135, Q: 53 and 340. Favourite: Lightning Bolt. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Dr. C.A. Prashanth, Mr. P. Apana Subaiya & Mr. Gautam Basapa. Trainer: S. Narredu.

WHAT A RUN! Owner Arun Alagappan, right, and trainer B. Suresh leading in Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran Khan up) after the horse bettered his own record while winning the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Memorial Multi Million on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

8. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: RUTBEDAAR (Zervan) 1, Excellent Phoenix (Yash) 2, Cher Amie (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Lady Elise (Asshad Asbar) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 11.41s. Rs. 20 (w), 7, 7 and 7 SHP: 26, FP: 91, Q: 52, Tla: 235. Favourite: Excellent Phoenix. Owner: Mrs. Harsha N. Desai. Trainer: P. Krishna.

9. PONGAL CUP (1,400m), rated 0 to 25: ATACAMA (Zervan) 1, Oliver Twist (S. Shareef) 2, Nice Breeze (Farhan) 3 and Tencendur (A.M. Alam) 4. Not run: Nice To See You. 4-1/2, 1 and 3-1/4. 1m, 28.53s. Rs. 20 (w), 6, 6 and 86 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 124, Q: 58, Tla: 2,557. Favourite: Oliver Twist. Owners: Mr. S. Krishnan & Mrs. K. Vaidehi. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.

Jkt: 1,92429 (five tkts.); Runner-up: 14,727 (28 tkts.); Mini Jkt: 5,692 (31 tkts.); Tr (i): 1,304 (39 tkts.), (ii): 2,160 (35 tkts.), (iii): 1,214 (171 tkts).