Sir Cecil, Snowdon, Romantic Star, Automatic, Kangra and Reunion excel

Sir Cecil, Snowdon, Romantic Star, Automatic, Kangra and Reunion excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 7).
Inner sand: 1000m: Deepalika (Surya) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved well.
1200m: Surf Romance (P.S. Chouhan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Stanley (Janardhan P), Expert Quality (Prabhakaran) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead.
Outer sand: 600m: Justice Angel (P.S. Chouhan) 41. Pleased.
1000m: Only Prince (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Gandharva (Srinath), Seaborn (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. They finished level. Alvarez (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Zedclass (Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Aleef (rb), Identiti (rb) 1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.
1200m: Supernormal (R. Marshall), Mekong Delta (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Granada (rb), Kartoos (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They finished level. Apollo Bay (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Automatic (Mrs. Silva) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. In fine nick. Amazing Angel (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Corfe Castle (B.R. Kumar) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Summer Palace (R. Marshall) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Pleased. Fair Warning (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Courage (S. John) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A fine display. Air command (Suraj), Mea Culpa (S. John) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Panama (S. John) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Impressed. Arrogance (Suraj), Show Girl (Mrs. Silva) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level.
1400m: Sadaqat (R. Pradeep) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Worked well. Bradfield College (Neeraj) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Erdemir (T.S. Jodha) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine trim. Snowdon (Neeraj), Salvador Dali (Qureshi) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Kangra (R. Marshall) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently. Your Royal Majesty (Sandesh) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved freely. Brainstorm (Akshay) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Standout (S. John) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Torsoro (Mrs. Silva) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. In fine shape. Shesmyscript (rb), Fiorenzo (Anjar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Setaglow (S. John) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 60/42.5. Moved impressively.
1600m: Reunion (Koushik) 1-51, 1,400/1-35.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. A good display. Romantic Star (Sandesh) 1-50.5, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In fine nick.
1800m: Sir Cecil (Qureshi), Desert God (Neeraj) 2-9, 1,600/1-50.5, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length in front with plenty in hand.
