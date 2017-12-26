Sir Cecil and Huemac excel

Sir Cecil and Huemac excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec 26)

Outer sand:

600m: Smashing Touch (Raja Rao) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Sir Cecil (Qureshi), Huemac (N. Rajesh) 1-9, 600/41. They put up a fine display.

1400m: Dr Logan (Mrs. Silva), Capo De Capi (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. They moved impressively.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1200m: Duke Of Clarence (Shiva Kumar), Saga (S.K. Paswan) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out well. Snow Don (N. Rajesh), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Running Flame) (Qureshi) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37. They took a good jump and finished level. Bergamot (Suraj) , Siyouni (Darshan) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37. Former finished distance ahead. A 2-y-o (Green Coast – Dama Grande) (P. Ramesh), All The Way (A. Ramu), a 2-y-o (Midnight Interlude – Hunt A Mistress) (TM. Prashant) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well. Aeropolis (Chetan G), Taj (Vivek) 1-21, (1,200-600) 36.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Net Whizz – Woman On Top) (Md. Akram), Expert (S. Mubarak) 1-19, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Iron Man (Rayan), Aine (Samson) 1-17.5, (1,200-600) 35.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Tic Tac Toe (Mallikarjun), Miss Revolution (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out.