Siobhan wins Own Opinion Cup

Siobhan (A. Sandesh up) won the Own Opinion Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (June 10). The winner is owned by Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mrs. Rina Mahindra and trained by. S. Attaollahi.

The results:

1. GUINDY PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 4-y-o & over: Captain Calm (A. Sandesh) 1, Thalassa (P. Trevor) 2, Bellerophon (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Tic Tac Toe (Rayan Ahmed) 4. 2-1/2, Lnk and 5-3/4. 1m 28.50s. ₹30 (w), 14, 15 and 14 (p), SHP: 39, FP: 105, Q: 54, Trinella: 155 and 62, Exacta: 872 and 640. Favourite: Bellerophon. Owners: Mrs. Sangeetha, Mr. Mayank Rohatgi, Mr. Peter Caddy and Mr. Amit Caddy. Trainer: V. Dheeraj.

2. BEAUTIFUL BABE PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): Romantic Star (P. Trevor) 1, Goshawk (A. Sandesh) 2, Habanero (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Carnarvon (R. Marshall) 4. 4-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m 25.72s. ₹89 (w), 22, 14 and 24 (p), SHP: 44, FP: 155, Q: 53, Trinella: 657 and 443, Exacta: 22,443 and 7,213. Favourite: Goshawk. Owners: Wadhawan Livestock Pvt Ltd rep by. M/s Rakesh Wadhawan, Waryam Singh & Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

3. SKYLINE PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35: Hartnell (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Ninon (Suraj Narredu) 2, Turf Tactics (A. Merchant) 3 and Call Me Maybe (Ranjeet Singh) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and Snk. 1m 38.18s. ₹39 (w), 17, 12 and 26 (p), SHP: 47, FP: 98, Q: 29, Trinella: 410 and 293, Exacta: 3,120 and 1,497. Favourite: Ninon. Owner: Mr. Suchit Jayraj Shah. Trainer: Rutherford Alford.

4. GUINDY PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 4-y-o & over: Fire Rainbow (Chetan Kalay) 1, Florencia (D.S. Daman) 2, Granada (S.A. Amit) 3 and Jack Of Hearts (A. Imran Khan) 4. 4-3/4, 1-1/2 and Shd. 1m 27.49s. ₹70 (w), 21, 79 and 19 (p), SHP: 273, FP: 3,456, Q: 3,259, Trinella: 25,586 and 32,895, Exacta: 74,757 (carried over) and 32,038. Favourite: Wonder Woman. Owner: Mr. A. Muniraja. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

5. D. KUMAR SIDDANNA MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 45 to 65: Krieger (Akshay Kumar) 1, Tax Free (Anjar Alam) 2, Antananarivo (S. John) 3 and Arvak (P. Trevor) 4. 3-1/2, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 12.53s. ₹69 (w), 19, 137 and 16 (p), SHP: 565, FP: 3,291, Q: 2,323, Trinella: 12,189 and 2,090, Exacta: 49,168 and 28,096. Favourite: Arvak. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep by. Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: G. Aravind.

6. OWN OPINION CUP (1,200m), rated 60 & above: Siobhan (A. Sandesh) 1, Side Winder (Suraj Narredu) 2, Topspot (K. Nazil) 3 and Taqdeer Ka Badshah (Irvan Singh) 4. 4-1/4, 3 and Snk. 1m 11.88s. ₹39 (w), 14, 15 and 159 (p), SHP: 39, FP: 66, Q: 31, Trinella: 1,553 and 1,243, Exacta: 31,074 and 9,988. Favourite: Side Winder. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. MAURITIUS PEARL PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Juneau (P. Trevor) 1, Shivalik Honour (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Wild Wild Angels (Praveen Shinde) 3 and Why Should I (Janardhan P) 4. Not run: Antiquarian and Croziet. 3, 4 and 3-1/4. 1m 26.88s. ₹19 (w), 12, 15 and 71 (p), SHP: 40, FP: 40, Q: 22, Trinella: 364 and 289, Exacta: 3,547 and 1,303. Favourite: Juneau. Owners: Mr. Tinder S. Ahluwalia & Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

8. SIR CHARLES TODHUNTER MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Zafran (P. Trevor) 1, Saga (Mudassar) 2, Blues Legend (J. Chinoy) 3 and Alaina (S. John) 4. Not run: Justice Angel. 4-1/2, Lnk and 1-1/4. 1m 14.19s. ₹22 (w), 13, 43 and 125 (p), SHP: 128, FP: 374, Q: 290, Trinella: 7,156 and 4,381, Exacta: 86,034 and 4,609. Favourite: Zafran. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

9. BEAUTIFUL BABE PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): Kambaku (S. John) 1, Nicaragua (A. Sandesh) 2, Ultimate Magic (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Hope Is Eternal (Neeraj) 4. 1-1/4, Lnk and 2. 1m 26.06. ₹53 (w), 17, 24 and 16 (p), SHP: 62, FP: 192, Q: 143, Trinella: 734 and 283, Exacta: 3,532 and 3,027. Favourite: Great Tribute. Owners: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd rep by. Mr. Dilip Thomas. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

Jackpot: ₹3,212 (186 tkts.); Runner up: 196 (1,306 tkts.); Treble (i): 981 (16 tkts.); (ii): 4,473 (four tkts.); (iii): 215 (173 tkts.).