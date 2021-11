Sinner shines

Sinner shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 16) morning.

Sand track

600m: Carlos (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Stars For You (Zameer), Top Class/Diamonite (rb) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Alpha Gene (Shelar) 56.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Sunrise Ruby (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Raechelles Pride (Akshay) 56, 600/42. Easy. Willy Wonka (Akshay) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Multistarrer (Hamir), Wafy (Mansoor) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level. Sinner (Hamir) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively.